Cowboys vs Redskins live stream: how to watch today's NFL football from anywhere

The NFL is back in the swing of things and this weekend we’ll get to see the Dallas Cowboys face off against the Washington Redskins in week 2 of the 2019 season. We'rehere to make sure you catch every minute of today’s game - see how to get a Cowboys vs Redskins live stream regardless of where in the world you are.

Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Redskins - when and where? The Cowboys will face off against the Redskins today at the 80,000+ Fedex Field stadium in Landover, Maryland. Kick-off time is set for 1pm ET (so 10am PT, 6pm BST, 2am AEST).

The Cowboys are already off to a good start this season after defeating the New York Giants 17-35 in week 1. The team’s quarterback Dak Prescott managed to throw four touchdown passes and 405 passing yards during the game while running back Ezekiel Elliott only received 13 carries.

Meanwhile the Redskins will go into today’s game coming off of a 27-32 loss against the Philadelphia Eagles in week 1. The Eagles were able to overcome a 17-point deficit during the third and fourth quarters of the game after Dustin Hopkins turned the tide with a 48 yard field goal at the end of the second quarter.

The Cowboys and the Redskins have one of the longest rivalries in the NFL which began when Texas oil tycoon Clint Murchison Jr. tried to buy the Redskins back in 1958 but the deal fell through when the team’s owner George Preston Marshall changed the terms at the last minute. Murchinson then took it upon himself to create his own team and the Dallas Cowboys were founded and began playing in 1960.

Whether you’re a Cowboys fan in Dallas, a Redskins fan in Washington DC or an NFL fan just trying to watch some football today, we’ll show you how to live stream the Cowboys vs Redskins from anywhere in the world so you don’t miss a single play.

Watch the Cowboys vs Redskins game online from outside your country (or in a blackout)

Watching this game from the US, UK, Canada or Australia? We'll tell you how to catch the NFL game further down in the article.

But if you're somewhere else in the world - or if a coverage blackout is stopping you from watching in the US - then there's still a way you can live stream Cowboys vs Redskins online (and you don't even have to slum it with a grainy, illegal feed you've found on Reddit). Instead you could use a VPN - or Virtual Private Network - to change the IP address to one in a different state or country which does have a stream. And it's not even hard to do.

We've tested over 100 VPNs to try and settle on the best and we think that ExpressVPN is the undisputed champ. It's fast, secure and compatible with loads of devices (including Android, iOS, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, etc). You can even try it for 30 days for free. That's why Express takes all the plaudits. Sign up for ExpressVPN for 12 months now and you'll get 49% off the usual price as well as an extra 3 months FREE. Great value for such an excellent service. From there, you simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. Choose any country showing a live NFL stream and watch as if you were in that country.

How to watch the Cowboys vs Redskins in the US

If you live in the US and have a television, you’ll be able to watch this NFL game as it airs on Fox. The network will show the game at 12pm ET / 9am PT and you can also stream it using the Fox Sports Go app on your mobile devices, Roku, Xbox, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV or Apple TV. Not interested in paying for an expensive cable subscription just to watch the NFL this season? Don’t worry as there are a range of different streaming services, all at different price points, to help you watch this game. We’ve listed a few of our favorite NFL streaming options below to make things easier for you.

Can I watch with the NFL Game Pass?

Well it's a no and a yes. The NFL Game Pass in the US will only let you watch a replay of the game, but not the live action.

Interestingly, it's a different story with an International NFL Game Pass where all 256 regular season games are being shown absolutely live...shame you can't officially get access to that if you and your laptop's IP address is in the US.

Other ways cord cutters can stream NFL live online

Sling TV $40 per month - Sling TV splits its live NFL options across its $25 a month Blue plan and $25 a month Orange plan. By combining the two, you get a $10 dollar discount and access to Fox, NBC, ESPN and the NFL Network.

Hulu with Live TV $40 per month - Hulu with Live TV includes CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN but does not come with NFL Network.

FuboTV $35 for the first month - FuboTV gives you the first month at a discounted rate but after that the price increases to $45 a month. The service includes CBS, Fox, NBC and the NFL Network but does not come with ESPN.

DirecTV Now $50 per month - DirecTV Now includes CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and for $5 extra you can add the NFL Network. However, with this service you can only watch football on local TV stations live.

YouTubeTV $40 per month - YouTubeTV gives you access to CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN but just like with Hulu with Live TV, there is no NFL Network.

How to watch the Redskins vs Cowboys in the UK

Devoted NFL fans in the UK need look no further than NFL’s International Game Pass which costs £143.99 and will allow you to watch every single regular season game at just 50p per game! Unfortunately Sky Sports won’t be showing today’s Cowboys vs Redskins game so it looks like NFL Game Pass is your best bet to watch all the action. Sky Sports subscribers can still watch some football this weekend as the network will be showing both the Vikings vs Packers game as well as the Saints vs Rams game. Out of the UK this weekend? If geo-blocking is getting in your way of watching the NFL action then you could try downloading and installing a VPN as described further up the page. That will let you then change your IP address to the UK and watch as if you were sat back at home.

Get a NFL live stream in Canada for FREE

Although TSN is the exclusive broadcast partner of the NFL in Canada, the network won’t be showing today’s Cowboys vs Redskins game. Thankfully the streaming service DAZN has you covered and it will show today’s game starting at 12pm ET. With DAZN you’ll be able to watch the game online, on mobile and on your favorite streaming devices since the service supports Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One and PS4. It costs $20 per month or $150 per year but there is a FREE TRIAL available if you want to test it out for yourself to watch the Cowboys vs Redskins.

Live stream Cowboys vs Redskins in Australia