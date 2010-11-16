Microsoft: We'll sell 5 million Kinects in 2010

Microsoft's Steve Ballmer has announced that Microsoft expects to have sold 5 million Xbox Kinects by the end of 2010, in line with the company's early predictions

The Kinect for Xbox 360 is a key product for Microsoft, expanding its popular Xbox 360 console into a more family-friendly offering by bringing motion and voice control.

Speaking at the 2010 annual shareholders meeting, Microsoft CEO Ballmer explained that the 1 million landmark announced recently was just the tip of the iceberg.

Revolutionary

"Yesterday we announced that we have sold 1 million Kinects in the first 10 days," said Ballmer."We expect to sell five million units by the end of 2010."

Ballmer had previously explained that the Xbox's success has been a massive boon for Microsoft and that Kinect was a 'revolutionary' arrival.

"The Xbox has been at number one in the console sales market for the last five months in the US, said Ballmer.

"Kinect is a revolutionary way to play games with your body and your voice; no controllers, no headsets or wands or wires."