Will.i.am signs on as Intel Director of Creative Innovation

Will.i.am was at CES this year with Intel and has now joined the board

Black Eyed Peas superstar Will.i.am has landed a fancy-sounding job as Director of Creative Innovation at computing giant Intel.

The unique role will see him "collaborate with Intel on many creative and technology endeavors across the "compute continuum" that may include such devices as laptops, smart phones and tablets," says Intel.

The frontman adds that: "Nearly everything I do involves processors and computers, and when I see an Intel chip I think of all the creative minds involved that help to amplify my own creativity.

"Teaming up with the scientists, researchers and computer programmers at Intel to collaborate and co-develop new ways to communicate, create, inform and entertain is going to be amazing."

Amid the hyperbole this sounds like it could be similar to a deal Lady Gaga has with Polaroid where both parties get kudos for their association with each other's name and not an awful lot else.

Will.i.apps

The paint-by-numbers pop artist already has his fingers planted in many tech pies. This morning he outed a Black Eyed Peas 360 degree music video app from his new mobile company Will.i.apps.

Back in 2008, he signed on with Nokia to tell us all how wonderful the new Comes With Music service was going to be. We all remember how that went. Let's hope that for his sake, and Intel's, that this marriage has a happier ending.

The Twitter verdict is already in. James McIntyre tweets: "Nice to see Will.i.amjoin the Intel board. The bad news: he's replacing the Intel "five-note jingle" with a 9-minute ripoff of an 80s song."