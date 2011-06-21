Samsung Series 9 3D LED monitor arrives

Samsung has announced the arrival of its most stylish monitor yet – the Samsung Series 9 3D LED Monitor.

The TA950 monitor has a design that's said to take its inspiration from origami, which is a fancy way of saying that the monitor appears paper thin. The idea looks like it has worked as the device was given the "Innovation Design and Engineering Awards" when it was first revealed at CES 2011.

As it is LED backlit, you can expect around a 40 per cent reduction in energy and an onus on brightness. In fact, the monitor will measure the light in the room you are working in and autocorrect the display's brightness.

App connected

The 27-inch monitor is also app connected; this means that you get access to the Samsung Smart Hub and all the goodies that it involves, including iPlayer and LoveFilm.

It will also give you access to the recently launched 3D VOD portal, which is handy considering this monitor is 3D ready.

When it comes to sound, the TA950 is equipped with two 7-watt internal speakers that support Dolby Digital, SRS TheaterSound HD, DTS 2.0 and 3D Sound.

The Samsung Series 9 3D LED Monitor is available now, from a number of outlets.