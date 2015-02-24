You can now buy a fanless Broadwell PC that can be upgraded too

Shuttle has unveiled its first mini PC with an Intel Broadwell chip on-board that benefits from completely fanless operation.

Measuring in at 7.9 x 1.5 x 6.5-inches, the barebones Shuttle DS57U consumes less than 15W of power thanks to a 14-nm architecture motherboard. Behind the easy-to-remove steel case panels there is a 2.5-inch slot for a HDD or SSD, two SO-DIMM sockets and a mini PCI-express slot perfect for an mSATA module.

In that sense the product is obviously designed with a certain level of customisation in mind and even though the default processor option is an Intel Celeron 3205U dual-core chip clocked at 1.5GHz per core, there is the chance to upgrade to an Core i3, i5 or i7 if desired.

Random appeal

It can also support up to 16GB of RAM and has a range of slots including two Intel Gigabit Ethernet, two USB 3.0, four USB 2.0, a card reader, one DisplayPort, one HDMI, and two audio ports. There is even a multi-pin connector for remote power-on at the rear of the machine.

Shuttle has already opened up sales for the DS57U at selected retailers in Europe with an RRP €192 (around £141, $217, or AU$280)

Via Shuttle