Big queues for new PC World and Currys megastores

Hundreds of people queued through the night to take advantage of special offers to mark the opening of new megastores for PC World and Currys

A joint Currys/PC World store in Fulham attracted nearly 700 people according to the DSGi group, while a Birmingham PC World – the biggest megastore for the brand – attracted 500 people.

Why the queues? Because of offers on things like a Snooper Sat Nav for a shade under £50 and a £349 Compaq CQ5266 desktop

Hundreds of jobs

Andrew Milliken, Transformation Director, DSGi international, comments "'As well as giving shoppers great value and a fantastic shopping experience, these new stores have created over 100 jobs in the local areas.

"The Megastores, which are among the biggest in the country, are all part of our renewal and transformation programme which has seen the opening of over 100 new or refurbished stores to date.

"With another 60 planned within the next 8 months we look forward to welcoming even more shoppers around the country to the best technology destinations in the UK."