T3 iPad edition goes on sale

The eagerly awaited T3 iPad edition has gone on sale through the Apple store, with the TechRadar stablemate offering up a high-tech tablet version of its monthly magazine.

The T3 iPad edition is not merely the magazine content, but also a host of extras including videos and images.

On this occasion we're willing to risk cries of bias to tell you that it is, honestly, a very cool addition to your iPad – and well worth a look if you like your gadgets.

Synergies

Nial Ferguson, publishing director for Future's Entertainment & Tech Lifestyle portfolios, said: "The natural synergies between T3 and the iPad create a dream union for both consumers and our commercial partners.

"Our research tells us that T3 readers are high-spending early adopters, who are already voraciously consuming media on the platform."

You can check out the app in action in the video below, or head over to the App Store to grab yourself a copy for £3.99.