Siri swears at 10 year-old boy in Tesco

Apple's Siri voice assistant app is in hot water after reportedly verbally abusing a child who was playing with a demonstration iPhone 4S handset.

Ten year-old Charlie Le Quesne was testing the device at a Tesco store in Coventry when his mother claims he asked Siri how many people there were in the world.

The normally perfectly-mannered app said in response: "I'm not sure what you said there, Shut The F**k Up, You Ugly T***"

Going rogue?

However, it's unlikely that Siri has suddenly decide to go rogue on inquisitive children.

It appears that some smart Alec simply changed the username associated with the phone to the offending seven words, so believes it's addressing a person.

However, Charlie's mum is still fuming and expressed her anger to the Coventry Evening Telegraph.

"It's verbal abuse," said Kim Le Quesne. "Charlie was with his dad looking at the phones. We can't believe the filth it came out with.

"He showed my husband what the phone had said to him and my husband found the store manager and said 'it shouldn't be saying that'."

Still on display

Kim's anger was only enhanced when she returned to the store the next day only to see that the same iPhone 4S handset was still on display.

A Tesco statement said: "We have arranged for the handset in question to be sent for diagnostic testing and we will investigate this issue as a matter of priority with Apple."

Via: Coventry Evening Telegraph