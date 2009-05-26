Rumour: Apple developing 'eBook form factor netbook'

The ongoing rumours about an Apple netbook/tablet device took a new turn this week, with reports from the far east that the Cupertino-based computing giant is developing an 'e-book form factor netbook product'.

The reports come from Taiwanese site DigiTimes that reported on a new deal between Apple and touchscreen and e-ink specialist manufacturer Wintek to provide panels for such a device.

Rumour, speculation, hope

Apple is, of course, remaining resolutely shtum on the matter, issuing the usual 'no comments on rumour or speculation'.

Via The Register