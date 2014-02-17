Jony Came Home: Ive went missing from Apple executive list but he's back

Someone leave a saucer of milk out - Jony Ive seems to have gone missing.

Update: Aaaaand he's back. Storm, teacup.

The list of Apple execs on the Apple website no longer features design guru and Apple golden boy Jony Ive. So what's up?

Has Jony "gone on hiatus"? Has he simplified his own design to the point of invisibility? Has he left Apple? Is it all just an accident?

The fact that Ive's bio page is still online suggests to us, yes, it's nothing. But you never know...

