Trending
 

iTunes Match subscriptions halted in UK

By Apple  

More teething problems for subscription music service

iTunes Match

Apple has temporarily ceased accepting new subscribers to its iTunes Match music subscriptions service less than 24 hours after its official UK launch.

The £21.99-a-year service opened its doors outside of the US on Thursday, following a week of false starts and 'accidental' launches across new territories in Europe, Canada, Brazil and Australia.

Users in the UK were able to sign-up for the yearly subscription, which makes high-quality iTunes versions of your music collection files available to stream through iCloud, last night.

However, new members attempting to register through iTunes are now greeted with the message: "iTunes Match is temporarily not accepting new subscribers. Check back later."

Teething problems

The decision to take down new sign-ups may be related to users in several territories experiencing problems with usernames and passwords.

Earlier this week Apple issued refunds to iTunes users who had signed-up following an accidental launch in the new territories.

Apple will be keen to get the problems sorted, with iTunes Match representing a pretty cool Christmas gift for those on the look-out for last minute gifts.

Via: MacRumors

See more Apple news