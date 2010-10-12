iPhone and iPad apps more popular than TV and sport

iPhone, iPod and iPad apps are now more popular than many of America's leading sporting and entertainment shows on TV, according to new data from analytics firm Flurry.

Flurry claims that the daily audience for US iPhone, iPod touch and iPad users is now in excess of 19 million who, on average, spend around 22 minutes per day using apps.

iOS audience versus TV

This means that the audience for iOS devices is bigger than major US TV shows such as NBC's Sunday Night Football and is very close to the audience for figures for ABC's Dancing with the Stars.

The daily iOS audience is only 4 million short of America's most popular entertainment TV show, Fox's American Idol, according to Flurry's new data.

Flurry also notes that its analytics code is only integrated into 50,000 of the 250,000 apps now available on iOS devices, which is why the analytics firm believes iOS is already bigger than all the aforementioned TV shows.

Not bad going really, as Apple only launched its App Store back in July 2008.

Impact on the advertising industry

All in, the fact that the apps audience is already comparable with major TV sporting and entertainment shows is nothing less than staggering.

"The most obvious [effect] is the impact on the advertisement industry, which has relied on the reach generated by its prime time television slot for years," said Peter Farago, vice president of marketing at Flurry.

Via MobileBeat