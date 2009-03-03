Apple unleashes new iMac and Mac mini

As well as new Mac Pros, Apple has announced updates to its consumer desktop line, including a new iMac and an energy-efficient Mac mini with far better integrated graphics.

All the machines have faster Intel Core 2 Duo processors up to 3.06GHz and there's twice the previous amount of memory for all iMacs. The memory is also DDR3 but the upgrade prices for more memory are extremely expensive as usual.

Apple claims the relaunched Mac mini is the world's most energy efficient desktop, drawing less than 13 watts of power when idle.

The Mac mini now has the same powerful Nvidia GeForce 9400M integrated graphics as the new MacBook line. It's available in two main models and combines a 2GHz Core 2 Duo chip with 4GB of memory and up to 320GB of storage.

Both also add-in dual display support with Mini DisplayPort or DVI connections.

What about the iMac?



The iMac line starts with the 20-inch model for £949 and features a 2.66GHz Intel Core 2 Duo processor, 2GB memory, a 320GB hard drive and the 9400M integrated graphics.

The top line 1,920x1,200 24-inch model starts at £1,199 and features a 3.06GHz chip and 4GB of memory. It can also be specified with a 640GB or 1TB hard drive. The iMac also has a Mini DisplayPort connector.

And, as well as the 9400M, other options include the GeForce GT 130 or ATI Radeon HD 4850. As you'd expect, all ship with iLife '09 and Mac OS X Leopard.

Apple has also dropped the news that its AirPort Extreme 802.11n Wi-Fi Base Station and Time Capsule are now dual-band, with simultaneous 2.4GHz and 5GHz networks for HD streaming. Other manufacturers such as Netgear and Linksys already have these models on the market.