Apple iPad 3 and iPhone 5 set for 4G data

The next generation iPad 3 and iPhone 5 handsets will boast 4G LTE connectivity for the first time, according to reports emanating from Japan.

The trusted Nikkei Business publication believes that Apple CEO Tim Cook has already met with Japanese carrier NTT DoCoMo in Cupertino to discuss the plans.

Nikkei says that the two companies have reached a deal to bring a 4G LTE iPad 3 to the land of the rising sun next summer and an iPhone 5 next autumn.

Of course, any Apple 4G launches would likely to roll-out in the United States, although it is highly unlikely that the UK's own infrastructure will be up and running in time.

Long time coming

Apple is one of the last remaining manufacturers yet to embrace 4G technology with Motorola, HTC and Samsung handsets all toting next generation internet speeds.

The iPhone 4S hasn't been a runaway success following a recent launch in South Korea largely due to the lack of 4G connectivity.

iPhone 4G rumours have been doing the rounds for a while now, but Nikkei has a great record with its predictions so this particular report deserves a little more credence.

Via: Mac Rumours