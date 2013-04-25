3, 2, 1...WWDC 2013 is sold out

If you left your computer to go toast a bagel or perform some other two-minute task as tickets to WWDC 2013 went on sale, then you're out of luck. They're all gone.

Trouncing last year's time of two hours, the $1,599 (around £1,050, AU$1,550) passes to Apple's annual developers shindig were clearly the hottest ticket in town today.

The event takes place June 10 through June 14 in San Francisco, and Apple has promised to give devs a probing look at "what's next in iOS and OS X." We're holding out for some iOS 7 goodies.

Those of you who missed your chance to register, fear not: Apple assures there will be ways to live vicariously from home.

