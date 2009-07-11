USB 3.0 release date looking like Christmas

We knew the super-fast next-generation USB 3.0 standard would be coming along sometime in the future, but we hadn't guessed that it might be just a few weeks away.

According to the New York Times, the hardware needed to mass-produce USB 3.0 chipsets is ready and production will begin in earnest in as little as two months.

September, say sources

Citing sources in Japan, the NYT says NEC will be pumping out SuperSpeed USB 3.0 interfaces from September and that PCs with the new connector will be available before the end of the year.

That promises data transfers of up to 5Gbps, which will be more than enough to handle streaming high-definition video, and to sound a death knell for good old USB 2.0.

Via NYT