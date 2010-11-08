Toshiba opens up availablity of MacBook Air's SSDs

Toshiba has announced that it is allowing other computer manufacturers to use its Blade X-gale solid-state drives, the small-sized SSD which turned up in the latest version of the MacBook Air.

The SSDs are a mere inch wide and 0.09 inches thick.

But Tosh is boasting that this doesn't hinder the write speeds of the drives, explaining that they can handle 220MB per second read speed at their peak and 180MB per second write speeds.

Size matters

The Toshiba Blade X-gale come in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB models and are currently only for OEMs.

So don't expect to be able to buy them in the shops to do some manual upgrades to your very own MacBook Air just yet.

It is nice to see the SSDs out in the open, though. One look at the diminutive you can see how the MacBook Air manages to keep its svelte frame.

Via Electronista