Things looking up for AMD

Processor and graphics card manufacturer AMD has posted its Q3 2011 results, and things are looking up for the previously-troubled company.

Its total revenue for the quarter is $1.69 billion (£1.04 billion), up seven per cent on last quarter, with a 4.5 per cent increase in sales.

While Bulldozer might not have the clout to take on Intel, it seems that the company has found success in its Fusion APUs - which combine the processor and graphics card on a single chip.

This has led to a dramatic turnaround - whereas the company reported a loss of $118 million (£73 million) this time last year, the latest results indicate a profit of $97 million.

Cold Fusion

AMD notes that most major notebook manufacturers have jumped on the Fusion platform, including Acer, Asus, HP and Toshiba.

It also reports a 10 per cent sequential growth in its graphics card division, formerly known as ATI.

AMD has always played underdog to Intel, but it seems Intel's reluctance to get into the lucrative smartphone and tablet processor market has put it on shaky ground.

AMD, on the other hand, has less to lose by staying desktop and laptop-oriented.

via Engadget