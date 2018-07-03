AMD vs Intel: which chipmaker does processors better?

Now that the battle between Coffee Lake and AMD Ryzen has died down a bit, and the war between Ryzen 2nd Generation and Cannon Lake is about to begin, it’s time to dive into the perennial deathmatch: AMD vs Intel.

Essentially acting as the brain of your computer, the best processors are behind everything your PC does. This is why it’s so important to find the best processor for your own specific needs – you don’t want to pay for features you don’t need.

If you’ve followed the fevered war between AMD and Intel as closely as we have over the years, you probably already know that AMD and Intel have traditionally focused on different parts of the processor market. Intel focused on higher clock speeds and efficiency with low core counts, while AMD upped its core counts and boosted multi-threading performance.

However, with Coffee Lake and Skylake-X, Intel has been rushing to answer to Ryzen and Threadripper by increasing its core counts. The question is, how well is it working? Well, read on to find out.

Future Speculation

It really shouldn’t come as a surprise that AMD had a great year in 2017 with its Ryzen processors – especially the high-end Threadripper processors. And, now that the Ryzen 2nd Generation CPUs have been released, it looks like AMD is going to have yet another landmark year in 2018 – especially if AMD keeps putting out CPUs as good as the Ryzen 5 2600X and the Ryzen 7 2700X.

We’re expcting the AMD Ryzen Threadripper Generation 2 CPUs to arrive this fall. The rumored Threadripper 2990X, for instance will supposedly rock 32 cores and 64 threads, and will cost about $1,700 (£1,300, AU$2,300) according to recent speculation. If these leaks are true, Intel is going to be put under even more pressure to deliver new HEDT processors – maybe we’ll see a Coffee Lake-X?

Even in the shadow of the devastating Meltdown and Spectre exploits in Intel processors – which have been fixed (although a new strain has been found by Google and Microsoft) – Intel is still experiencing huge growth in every sector outside of desktop processors – which only goes to show how much of an impact AMD Ryzen has had on the market.

Fortunately, Intel has released a ton of new processors, including the long awaited Coffee Lake processors for laptops, along with a line of low-power T-series desktop CPUs and a rumored octa-core Coffee Lake S processor. That’s not all, at Computex 2018, Intel released its 40th anniversary CPU, the Intel Core i7-8086K.

There’s by speculation will follow up with an octa-core processor that’s supposedly dropping in September. And, we’ve seen some leaked benchmarks for this mystery 8-core processor – putting it above the i9-7900X. Right now it’s looking like this Octa-Core Coffee Lake-S processor may end up being a mainstream-level 9th-generation Core i9 processor, which should give Ryzen 2nd Generation some much-needed competition before the release of Cannon Lake next year.

Also, we’re expecting to see the much anticipated Cannon Lake processors show up in 2019– plus Intel just accidentally confirmed its forthcoming Z390 chipset.

AMD also now has its own exploits to deal with, as Israeli security firm CTS labs has released a white paper to the press detailing vulnerabilities in AMD’s current CPUs. However, AMD has followed this up by promising that it will fix these issues as soon as possible.

However, it isn’t out of the realm of possibilities to say that AMD and Intel can coexist while catering to wholly different audiences, with some room for direct competition in the middle. If you’re not quite sure where your loyalties lie just yet, continue to the next slide for a constantly updated look at the AMD vs Intel battle.

Gary Marshall originally contributed to this article