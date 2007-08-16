AMD gives Evesham the cold shoulder

As if going into administration and bearing the brunt of angry ex-staff wasn't enough, system builder Evesham Technology now has a new problem - no support from AMD.

In a statement sent round to tech publications, AMD said it could "confirm that it is no longer working with Evesham. It will not disclose information regarding individual business engagements with its partners. AMD remains committed to supporting the UK channel."

Evesham will still be able to acquire AMD chips, but without the preferential treatment.

The company went into administration earlier this month and was quickly acquired by a newly-formed company, GeeMore Technology (created on 20 July), which some have suggested is a temporary name. The new firm has been funded by a $22 million injection from PCC Technology.

PCC is a Dubai-based investment vehicle run by the ex-boss of Time Computers, Tahir Moshan.

Moshan is also the owner of the Supanet ISP. On the Friday the firm went into administration (3 August), over 100 staff were laid off.

Just half an hour before staff were asked to leave, we received a press release about the PPC cash injection which quoted boss Richard Austin as saying "it's business as usual".