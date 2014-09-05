LG introduces 34-inch curved business monitor

LG had a 34-inch curved monitor destined for a creative professional crowd at IFA on its booth; it is the first time that this format has reached computer monitors.

The 34UC87 is a 21:9 ultrawide QHD (that's 3440 x 1440 pixels) business monitor with an IPS panel and covers over 99% of the sRBC colour space. As for connectivity, It comes with a pair of Thunderbolt 2 ports plus a 4-port USB hub.

LG has also integrated two 7W stereo speakers with Maxx Audio capability and bestowed it with an adjustable, ergonomic stand. A gamer version the 34UC97, is also available with a 144Hz refresh rate.

Limited appeal?

Price and availability have yet to be confirmed. Ultrawide QHD are only just starting to become popular as an alternative to full HD and QHD monitors.

However, their appeal is likely to be short-lived as the price of 4K monitors, which offer 67% more pixels on a much smaller screen diagonal (and hence, a higher pixel density) falls down.