Asus announces world's largest 3D gaming monitor

Asus has announced a raft of new monitors, including the world's largest 3D display, with the PG276 bringing an impressive 27 inches of gaming screen.

With 3D becoming an increasingly important factor in gaming, Asus is making sure that it stays in touch with the release of the 23-inch VG236H monitor and its bigger brother – the PG276.

Both monitors boast a 2ms response time, double speed 120Hz refresh rate for the stereoscopic 3D and anti-reflective 'colour shine' technology.

Designo

As well as the award-winning 10,000,000:1 Designo MS and LS Led monitors, Asus is also showing off the Designo ML series – describing it as "at the crossroads where design and eco-friendly technology meet."

Also on the cards is the Asus PA246Q professional display aimed at photographers, graphic designers and, of course, colour accuracy nerds.

"The PA246Q is optimised for colour accuracy and Adobe RGB colour space to deliver the most precise colour reproduction," explains Asus.