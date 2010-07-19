3D 23-inch Asus VG236H monitor launched

The Asus VG236H 3D monitor has officially launched, with the 23 inch display designed to take advantage of the latest 3D technology.

Announced back in May, the 1080p (1920X1080) Asus VG236H offers a 2ms response time, double speed 120Hz refresh rate and Trace Free II technologies .

But it is the 3D, designed for Nvidia's 3D vision technology, that will be the headline feature.

Active shutter

"Through the use of market-leading Nvidia 3D Vision technology, the VG236H takes advantage of active shutter glasses, alternate-frame sequencing, and 120Hz refresh rate to deliver the action at 120fps," explains Asus' release.

Asus also boasts about the monitor's ultra-vivid colours, with the company's 'Colour Shine Technology' and 400 nits ultra-brightness.

So, if you're looking to take your gaming to the next dimension (sorry) then this may be the monitor for you.