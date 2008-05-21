Corsair breaks DDR3 RAM speed record

Corsair has announced that its Dominator DDR3 RAM has broken records for the highest frequency.

Corsair Labs – using a single rank 1GB module, was apparently independently verified to 2462MHz

The full rig saw the Dominator RAM paired with an Asus P5E5 motherboard, and set a whole new benchmark.

"Corsair is obsessed with pushing memory technology to its limits and beyond," said Corsair’s Senior Director of Engineering Martin Mueller.

"This World Record demonstrates the overclocking and high speed memory expertise within Corsair Labs and definitely pushes the memory enthusiast community to achieve even faster, more outrageous speeds."