Colts vs Steelers live stream: how to watch NFL week 16 game online from anywhere

The Steelers are safely through to the playoffs, but after three defeats in a row they've gone from Super Bowl front-runners to the team everyone wants to play. And the Colts are a dangerous prospect, winning five of their last six games to sit firmly within the AFC playoff picture. With the AFC South title up for grabs, Indy will be going all out for a W, so follow our guide as we explain where to find a Colts vs Steelers live stream and watch all the NFL action online from anywhere today.

The Colts are tied with the Titans at the top of the AFC South, but Tennessee has a better winning percentage in division games. However, with the Titans set to face Green Bay tonight, this could be the weekend where Indianapolis seize top spot.

Colts vs Steelers live stream Today's Indianapolis Colts vs Pittsburgh Steelers game kicks off at 1pm ET/10am PT (6pm GMT) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Full NFL live streaming and TV channel details are below - and you can watch your preferred coverage from anywhere by adding a good VPN to your software roster.

The way the Steelers have been playing of late, we're not sure if they'd be capable of beating the Jets. Philip Rivers may be the slightly older of the two veteran quarterbacks, but it's Ben Roethlisberger who's been showing his age of late, looking completely out of sync with his offense.

In the case of JuJu Smith-Schuster, that might be a good thing right now. Pittsburgh's TikTok-loving wide receiver has had to face a torrent of criticism this week, after his logo-dancing antics fueled a furious Bengals upset and a hell of a hit from Vonn Bell.

Unless they snap their losing streak things could get worse. They're now only a game ahead of the high-flying Browns, who will surely beat the Jets today - and the two will face off next weekend, in a game that could decide who wins the AFC North and who enters the playoff as a Wild-Card.

This game has huge post-season implications, so read on as we explain how to watch the Colts vs Steelers online and get an NFL live stream wherever you are right now.

How to watch the Colts vs Steelers from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN to watch NFL football from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features.

Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country, and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

How to watch a FREE Colts vs Steelers live stream of today's NFL game in the US

Today's Colts vs Steelers game is being shown on CBS, with kick-off scheduled for 1pm ET/10am PT. If you haven't already got CBS as part of your cable package, you should know that CBS All Access is also available on a streaming-only basis from just $5.99 a month - and you can try it for free today. How to watch Colts vs Steelers FREE without cable In general though, we recommend fuboTV as the best to watch NFL games without cable this season. That's because for complete coverage of all nationally televised NFL games in the 2020/21 regular season without cable, you need access to Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network - and only fuboTV currently offers them all to the best of our knowledge. Pricing starts from $64.99 a month, which is a darn sight cheaper than cable, and there's even a FREE 7-day fuboTV trial you can take advantage of. That means you can watch today's Colts vs Steelers game 100% free! One of the things we love about fuboTV is that it makes canceling easy if you decide it's not for you - and it's easy to get started, too, thanks to a slick payment system that accepts internationally recognized payment platform PayPal as well as major credit and debit cards. Don't forget, you can take your favorite NFL streaming coverage with you wherever you are with the help of a good VPN - try the best around, ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30-days.

Not interested in signing up for cable or for a streaming service? Yahoo is showing every NFL game that's being broadcast in your local TV market for free in its Yahoo Sports app, including the Indianapolis Colts vs Pittsburgh Steelers.

Colts vs Steelers live stream: how to watch today's NFL game FREE in Canada

Today's Colts vs Steelers clash kicks off at 1pm ET/10am PT in Canada, and CTV and RDS are providing linear TV coverage. When it comes to streaming though, Canadian NFL fans are some of the luckiest in the world, as DAZN includes coverage of every single 2020/21 regular season game. That obviously means the Colts vs Steelers game is covered, and it's an absolute steal as DAZN costs just CAD$20 a month or $150 a year - there's even a free DAZN trial deal currently running that will get you access for nothing! Not only do you get every single NFL game, including NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, but DAZN's also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer! It comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

You can watch the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Indianapolis Colts games in the UK on Sky Sports, which has it as one of its week 16 featured games. Kick-off is 6pm GMT in the UK, with coverage starting at 5pm on Sky Sports NFL. If you don't have a Sky package, fear not - there are plenty of options available that will allow you to get a Steelers vs Colts UK live stream. The first is Sky's own streaming service, Now TV, which has recently price slashed the cost of a 1-month Sky Sports Pass down to just £25! It normally costs £33.99, so it's a genuine bargain. Alternatively, you could consider NFL Game Pass Pro, where £49.99 gets you every single game remaining in the 2020/21 season (subject to blackouts) including the playoffs, Super Bowl, RedZone and more! Alternatively, you can pay a mere £1.99 for a 7-day Game Pass subscription and stream all this weekend's biggest NFL games, including Steelers vs Colts - which kicks off at 6pm in the UK. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action on Game Pass? Grabbing a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home.

How to watch Steelers vs Colts: live stream NFL in Australia

If you live in Australia and want to watch the NFL this season, you have several options to do so and are well covered for this week's Steelers vs Colts game, which is scheduled to start at 5am AEDT on Monday. ESPN, available through Foxtel, will be broadcasting the game, and you can also stream it to your laptop or mobile device using the Foxtel Go app, but you’ll need your Foxtel ID to access the app. Kayo Sports is also showing the Steelers vs Colts. The streaming service has a Basic and a Premium plan, with the difference being you can watch on two devices with the Basic plan for $25 per month and on three devices with the Premium plan for $35 per month. The best news? Both plans come with a FREE 14-day trial, so if you're looking just to watch a specific game or two you can cancel after the 14 days. However, for the proper, live-for-it NFL fans, we highly recommend you sign up for an NFL Game Pass as it is also available in Australia, and even though it is marginally more expensive you have a much wider range of features.

Should I buy an NFL Game Pass?

Watching NFL online has never been easier thanks to the wide variety of streaming services now available. However, the league also has its own streaming service called the NFL Game Pass which allows die-hard football fans to watch every game.

It's really geared towards international fans and that's where it's a great option. In most of the NFL's main international markets, a Game Pass Pro subscription will get you access to every single regular season and playoff game live, plus the Super Bowl, and you also get the league's live highlights show, RedZone. It's currently down to just £1.99 a week or £50 for access through July 2021 in the UK and similar deals are available elsewhere - so if you're a big fan who watches multiple games every week, it breaks down quite favourably.

As well as the UK and Ireland, the service is available in countries like Mexico, Germany and most of Europe, and Australia - with only 'domestic markets' the US and Canada missing out on the full-fat offering.

Instead, there's a US and Canada-only Game Pass option available that lets you watch commercial-free full game replays right after they've finished. Not the worst offer we've ever heard, but don't get caught out - GamePass does not offer live NFL games in the US or Canada.

Should you decide to give Game Pass a shot, apps for Android and iOS mobile devices as well as on the likes of Chromecast, Apple TV, Roku, PS4, and more - plus you can obviously watch on your laptop or desktop computer through a browser.

The only caveat for non-domestic markets (e.g. the UK) are that some games are subject to blackout restrictions due to deals with local pay TV providers (e.g. Sky).