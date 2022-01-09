Colts vs Jaguars live stream: how to watch NFL online from anywhere and on TV

Audio player loading…

The Colts are all but in the playoffs, with only the lowly Jags standing in their way. There's long been a feeling that Indy could be the NFL's dark horses this season, but the current AFC No.6 seeds still need to get over the line before they can start dreaming big. Read on as we explain how to get a Colts vs Jaguars live stream and watch the NFL game online from anywhere.

The Titans have the division, so the best the Colts can hope for is one of the wild card spots - but which one remains to be seen. If other results go their way they could climb to No.5, but they could also slip to No.7 or fall out of the playoff picture entirely.

The latter would require something uncharacteristically special from Jacksonville. But who can forget their bizarre and remarkable victory over the Bills in November? It was one of the shocks of the season, and Indy need to be wary.

However, with the Lions also sniffing around edge rushers Aidan Hutchinson and Kayvon Thibodeaux, surely the Jags aren't going to risk losing the No.1 draft pick they've, ahem, worked so hard for.

Then again, it would be classic Jags if they wound up shooting themselves in the foot this late in the day. Follow our guide on how to watch the Colts vs Jaguars online and get an NFL live stream wherever you are in the world right now.

How to watch Colts vs Jaguars from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN to live stream Colts vs Jaguars from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and iOS. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country, and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

Colts vs Jaguars live stream: how to watch NFL in the US

7-day FREE trial Today's Colts vs Jaguars game is being televised by CBS, with kick-off scheduled for 1pm ET / 10am PT. If you haven't already got CBS as part of your cable package, you should know that it's also available on a streaming-only basis on Paramount Plus from just $4.99 a month after a 7-day FREE trial. How to watch Colts vs Jaguars without cable In general though, we recommend fuboTV as the best way to watch NFL games without cable this season. The standard fuboTV plan costs $64.99 per month and includes Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN and the NFL Network - all the channels you need to tune into every nationally televised NFL game in the 2021/22 regular season. Plus, you also get the benefit of the fact that fuboTV has a 7-day FREE trial.

How to watch Colts vs Jaguars: live stream NFL in Canada

DAZN Today's Colts vs Jaguars game kicks off at 1pm ET / 10am PT, and Canadian NFL fans are some of the the luckiest in the world, as streaming service DAZN is showing it along with every single game of the 2021/22 season, right the way through to the Super Bowl. And it's an absolute bargain - DAZN costs just CAD$20 a month or $150 a year. Not only do you get every single NFL game, including NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, but DAZN's also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer! It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

Colts vs Jaguars live stream: how to watch NFL online in the UK

Sky Sports The Colts vs Jaguars game is being aired in the UK on Sky Sports, with kick-off set for 6pm GMT on Sunday evening. The network shows at least five games a week on its dedicated Sky Sports NFL channel, and offers access to the live RedZone highlights show each Sunday. If you don't have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, Now TV will let you stream everything it has to offer without locking you into a lengthy contract. A great option for die-hard fans is the NFL Game Pass, which is showing every game of the season live. A subscription costs £14.99 a week or a much better-value £34.99 for the rest of the season, after a 7-day FREE trial. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action? Use a VPN to live stream NFL as if you were at home. This also lets you get around any blackout restrictions that sometimes apply to games.

How to watch Colts vs Jaguars FREE: live stream NFL in Australia