Club Brugge vs Manchester United live stream: how to watch Europa League 2020 football online from anywhere

Having enjoyed a successful away day at the weekend with their 2-0 win over Chelsea, Man United will be hoping to continue their on the road form in this Europa League clash against a flying Club Brugge. Sound like a good way to spend your Thursday evening? Then you'll want to follow our advice on getting a Club Brugge vs Manchester United live stream, no matter where you are in the world.

While United's opponents this evening may have dropped out of the Champions League at the group stage, but they've been installed by many pundits as one of the favourites to lift the Europa League trophy in Gdansk in May.

Club Brugge vs Man United live stream - where and when Today's Europa League game takes place at the Jan Breydel Stadium in Brugge with kick-off at 6.55pm CET local time. That makes it a 5.55pm teatime start for viewers in the UK and a 12.55pm ET, 9.55 am PT kick-off in the US. For those looking to tune in from Down Under, its a 4.55am AEDT Friday morning start.

Philippe Clement's side memorably held Real Madrid to a 2-2 draw at the Bernabeu back in the Champions League back in October and they're currently sitting pretty at the top of the Belgian League with a nine point cushion. Currently unbeaten in 13 games, the home side will tonight welcome back Clinton Mata and Krépin Diatta from suspension.

United's win over Chelsea made it three wins in a four-game unbeaten run. With Marcus Rashford still injured, tonight's match looks likely to provide a further chance for another young Red Devil Mason Greenwood to shine upfront. Greenwood has so far relished his outings in the Europa League this season, having bagged four goals in five appearances in the competition.

With new signing Odion Ighalo likely to jump in front of him in the pecking order once match fit, 18-year-old Mason will be hoping for start tonight and serve a reminder to boss Ole Gunnar Solskjær of his pace and instinctive finishing.

Read on to find out how to watch what looks set to be fascinating Europa League encounter, no matter where you are in the world, with TechRadar's guide to getting a Club Brugge vs Manchester United live stream.

Scroll down to find out your football viewing options in some of the major Europa League watching countries around the world. And if you're out of the country for this game week and are worried that you won't catch the game, don't sweat. With the option of using a VPN service, you can tune into those fixtures no matter where you are in the world. And best of all, it's really easy to do.

A Virtual Private Network allows you to alter your IP address to one in your home country.

How to stream Club Brugge vs Manchester United live in the UK

Subscription channel BT Sport again has exclusive rights to show the Europa League in the UK, and will be showing every single match of the 2019/20 competition on one of its TV or online channels. Tonight's match will be shown on BT Sport 2 with coverage beginning at 5.15pm. And don't fret if you don't have a subscription - BT has finally introduced a monthly pass that you can stop and start whenever you like at the cost of £25 a month. If you're looking to stream matches, the BT Sport app or BTSport.com is where you need to go, enabling mobile, tablet and PC viewing. If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch one of the Europa League games, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to live stream Club Brugge vs Manchester United in the US

Following TNT's acquisition of the Europa League and Champions League football rights, it will be showing more than 340 matches across the two competitions this season, including tonight's showdown in Belgium. You can watch the game via its B/R Live service online, its app or on the likes of Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire TV. It costs $2.99 for a one-time only sub, $9.99 per month or - by far the best value - $79.99 for a whole year and so every single one of their Europa League match broadcasts. If you already have TNT (or Univision) then tonight's match will be played on those channels too. Kick off tonight is at 12.55pm ET, 9.55 am.



How to live stream tonight's Europa League in Canada for FREE

For the 2019/20 season, live Europa League matches are broadcast in Canada by the ever-growing sports subscription service, DAZN . The channel will be live streaming every single game of the competition, including tonight's match between Club Brugges and Man United. DAZN packages come in at $20 per month or $150 per year in Canada, though you do have the option of a one month free trial if you've never used it before.

How to live stream Club Brugge vs Man United in Australia

Optus Sport has exclusive live broadcast rights to show Europa League matches in Australia again this season. Optus coverage can be streamed via mobile and tablet with the channel's app, while chord-cutters can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport , you can use a VPN and watch the coverage from another nation. If you're looking to tune in from Down Under, its a 4.55am AEDT Friday morning start.

How to watch Club Brugge vs Manchester United in New Zealand

The official broadcaster for the Europa League in New Zealand is Sky Sports ,with the network broadcasting over 100 live games for the 2019/20 competition, , including tonight's match, which will be shown on Sky Sport 7 with coverage starting at 5.55am NZST. For mobile streaming, users can tune in via the SKY Go app.

How to live stream tonight's UEFA Europa League match in India

In India, Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) continues to broadcast the UEFA Europa League. The channel to head to for tonight's game in Belgium is Sony Ten 2, with the game set to kick off at 11.35pm New Delhi time SPN's coverage of the competition will stretch across both TV and it's over-the-top service SonyLIV .