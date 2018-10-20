Chelsea vs Man United live stream: how to watch today's Premier League football online

Live stream Chelsea vs Man United - where and when Chelsea vs Man United in the Premier League takes place at Stamford Bridge in West London on Saturday, October 20. Kick-off is at 12.30pm BST, which means 7.30am ET, 4.30am PT and 10.30pm AET.

It's one of those games that divides friendship groups between blue and red. Chelsea take on Manchester United at Stamford Bridge and we're here to help you live stream the full 90 minutes no matter where you are in the world. You can even watch for FREE in Australia.

When United trailed 2-0 at home to Newcastle in their last Premier League outing, Jose Mourinho was on the brink. But a dramatic fightback saved the manager and gives the Red Devils hope heading into a very tough away tie at high-flying Chelsea.

The Blues have been one of the most entertaining teams in the division so far this season, and with Eden Hazard in imperious form, United will have to tighten up their leaky rearguard to keep Sarri's side at bay in this one.

To watch Chelsea vs Manchester United online, keep scrolling down for all the live stream information plus VPN tips if you're in a country not showing the game. And, for live stream info for the season as a whole, you can check out our 2018-19 Premier League watching guide.

If you're in a country that's not showing a televised Premier League match, or if you're not by a TV come kick-off time for the big games – don't sweat. With numerous online channels (including that free Australia stream) and, crucially, the option of a VPN service, you can tune into this televised fixture no matter where you are in the world. And best of all, it's really easy to do:

How to stream Chelsea vs Man United live in the UK

Sky Sports once again has bulk of the Premier League fixtures to broadcast in the UK this season, including this clash between Chelsea and United. Kick-off is at 12.30pm BST and subscribers who may be out and about during the lunch time duel can tune in via their mobile device using Sky Go. If you're not a Sky customer, you still have the option of a NOW TV day pass for £7.99 which will enable you to catch the game live. Out the country but keen to catch Sky coverage? Use a VPN and head to either your Sky Go or NOW TV account.

How to watch Chelsea vs Man U: US live stream

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2018/19 season and kick-off for this game is the rather early 7.30am ET or 4.30am PT. If you don't have cable, then NBC is also available to watch on streaming services such as Sling and Fubo (both of which have a free trial). The alternative is that you could try and stream the coverage from another nation by grabbing a VPN and going from there. Be warned though, you may need a credit card from that country if you want to explore this option.

How to watch Chelsea vs United: Canada live stream

TSN is the channel showing Chelsea vs Manchester United, so ideal if you're a cable customer. Kick-off is at 7.30am Toronto time. You may want to consider the options similar to those south of the border if you're a cable cutter.

How to watch Chelsea vs Manchester United: Australia live stream for free

Result! SBS has Chelsea vs Man United as its weekly Premier League game which means free viewing down under. Kick-off is at 10.30pm. As with every Premier League game this season, Optus Sport will also have live coverage, and using a VPN will allow you to watch the coverage on your Optus account even if you're currently abroad.



How to watch Chelsea vs Man United: New Zealand live stream

BeIN Sport has won the rights to show the EPL in NZ, and you can see in your Saturday evening with Chelsea vs United as this one is a 11.30pm kick-off. BeIN is available as an upgrade from your Sky account, or on its own via a BeIN Connect subscription for NZ$19.78 - after a two-week trial if you've not used it before.

How to live stream Chelsea vs Man United in India

Star Sports is the place to tune in for Premier League games in India. Chelsea vs Man United kicks off at 5.30pm in New Delhi. You've probably guessed the alternative by now - get yourself a VPN to change your IP and tune in to a live streaming service from another country.

