Chelsea vs Bournemouth live stream: how to watch today's Premier League football online

Live stream Chelsea vs Bournemouth - where and when Chelsea vs Bournemouth takes place on Saturday, September 1 at Stamford Bridge in West London. Kick off is at 3pm BST, which is 10am ET, 7am PT and midnight AET.

Two of the Premier League's fast-starters go head-to-head this weekend, and you can find our your live stream options for Chelsea vs Bournemouth in this guide - remember, every 3pm kick-off is being shown somewhere in the world.

Chelsea enter this one as hot favourites having started life under Maurizio Sarri with three wins from three. Eden Hazard was back among the goals in the Blues' win at Newcastle last week, which will no doubt be a worry for Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe.

But despite Chelsea's 100% start, Howe will be heartened by the apparent fallibility of Chelsea's backline. His front pairing of Callum Wilson and Josh King have already notched three goals between them this season and may be able to trouble that home defence if the Cherries gamble with two strikers at Stamford Bridge.

Is someone about to lose their unbeaten start to the season? You can find out by grabbing a live stream of Chelsea vs Bournemouth via the instructions below. And don't forget, we've also got our Premier League watching guide to help you out with the rest of your live stream needs this EPL season.

If you're out of a country that's usually showing a televised Premier League match, or if you're not by a TV come kick-off time for the big games – don't sweat. With numerous online channels and, crucially, the option of a VPN service, you can tune into this televised fixture no matter where you are in the world. And best of all, it's really easy to do:

Watch the Premier League with a VPN

Scroll down to find out your football viewing options in some of the major Premier League watching countries around the world. But even if the place where you live doesn't have it, you can always use a VPN to dial back in to your country that does have a stream. A VPN is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend these as the best VPN services currently available: 1. Express VPN (comes with a 30 day money back guarantee)

This is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out Express VPN 2. IPVanish supports up to 10 devices, so great on the go 3. VyprVPN: blazing speeds make VyprVPN a great choice for 4K video

How to stream Chelsea vs Bournemouth live in the UK

Hard to believe, isn't it, that outside of the UK, there is a live stream of every single Premier League game somewhere in the world? For example, NBC in the US and Optus Sport in Australia have both got the rights to show every single of the 380 Premier League matches. But the UK doesn't have the rights to show you any 3pm kick-offs.

How to watch the Chelsea take on Bournemouth: US live stream

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2018/19 season and kick-off is 10am ET and 7am PT for this one, so you can get your EPL fix over breakfast. If you don't have cable, then NBC is also available to watch on streaming services such as Sling and Fubo (both of which have a free trial). If you have a cable subscription and find yourself outside the US, then grabbing a VPN will let you relocate your IP address to the US and watch as if you were back at home.

How to watch Chelsea vs Bournemouth: Canada live stream

TSN is the channel showing Arsenal vs West Ham in Canada, so ideal if you're a cable customer. Kick-off is at 10am Toronto time. You may want to consider the options similar to those south of the border if you're a cable cutter.

How to watch Chelsea vs Bournemouth: Australia live stream

As with every Premier League game this season, Optus Sport will have live coverage of Chelsea vs Bournemouth. If you're not in Oz, using a VPN will allow you to watch the coverage on your Optus account. Kick-off for this one is at midnight AET down under.

How to watch Chelsea vs Bournemouth: New Zealand live stream

BeIN Sport has won the rights to show the EPL in NZ, and you can watch Chelsea vs Bournemouth live from 2am – if you're awake. BeIN is available as an upgrade from your Sky account, or on its own via a BeIN Connect subscription for NZ$19.78 - after a two-week trial if you've not used it before.

How to live stream Chelsea vs Bournemouth in India

Star Sports is the place to tune in for Premier League games in India. This battle at the Bridge kicks off at 7.30pm New Delhi time. You've probably guessed the alternative by now - get yourself a VPN to change your IP and tune in to a live streaming service if you have Star Sports but are outside of India for the big game.

Where else can I watch the Premier League using a VPN A VPN will enable you to watch EPL fixtures from literally anywhere - even if it isn't being broadcast in that country. So that obviously includes the following: Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Denmark, Egypt, France, Germany, Iceland, Iran, Japan, Mexico, Morocco, Nigeria, Panama, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Tunisia, Uruguay and many more!