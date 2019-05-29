Chelsea vs Arsenal live stream: how to watch tonight's Europa League final 2019 from anywhere

It's time for the first chapter in this week's all-England European final football affair. The 2019 UEFA Europa League final is on the menu today for what should be a delicious London derby between Chelsea and Arsenal. The teams (and at least some of their fans) have travelled all the way to Baku in Azerbaijan for this, but thankfully you don't have to - keep reading and we'll tell you how you can watch every minute of the game with a Chelsea vs Arsenal live stream from absolutely anywhere on Earth.

While it's true that more of the football world's attention turns to the Champions League final to be played on the following Saturday, Europe's second competition should not be taken lightly.

UEFA Europa League final 2019 - where and when This year's Europa League final being played by English clubs Chelsea and Arsenal will be played at Azerbaijan's Olympic Stadium in the capital of Baku. IT holds 68,700 people (just don't expect many of those to be actual fans of the clubs playing). Kick-off is today (Wednesday, May 29) at 8pm BST (so that's 11pm local time, 3pm ET, 12pm PT and 5am AEST on Thursday morning).

As well as that frankly gorgeous trophy, the prize at stake is a place in next year's Champions League. That's a huge incentive for Arsenal, who failed to make the top four in this year's Premier League.

So a win in Baku for Unai Emery's men would salvage an otherwise flat first season in charge. It hasn't been completely devoid of positives - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's goal tally and connection with Alexandre Lacazette bodes well for the next campaign. A few smart summer signings (with the replacement of outgoing Aaron Ramsey a priority) and the good times may start flowing again at the Emirates.

Despite finishing third in the league, it's been a similarly chequered season for Chelsea and boss Maurizio Sarri. He's been fighting the revolt of fans (and, it's rumoured, some players) and now has a transfer ban and the expected departure of Eden Hazard to contend with, too. Can the fleet-footed Belgian with support from the likes of Gonzalo Higuaín and Willian make this the perfect end to the season?

It's certainly a tough one to call. We're not sure which side of London will hold that Europa League trophy in their cabinet for the next year. But to make sure that you don't miss a minute of on-pitch action, we've found the ways to watch a Chelsea vs Arsenal live stream. It's good news for some, as it's being shown absolutely FREE in some parts and available in pretty much every corner of the world - even including Emirates airline flights!

Live stream the Europa League final for free in the UK

It's fantastic news for football fans in the UK and all those Chelsea and Arsenal fans in particular. BT Sport is opening up the Europa League to watch absolutely free. Simply head on over to the BT Sport website or BT Sport YouTube channel (it's also available on TV for Virgin Media customers) for full coverage of the game and the starting whistle at 8pm BST. If you're already a BT Sport subscriber, the coverage starts on BT Sport 2 at 6.30pm BST with the option to watch in 4K UHD if you have the right TV. It's also available on the BT Sport app for tablets and mobiles, so you can watch on the go.

How to live stream Chelsea vs Arsenal from outside your country

The Premier League is so big now that a Chelsea vs Arsenal encounter is going to be of interest to a whole international crowd - check out how to watch the Europa League final if you live in US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and India below.

While the free BT Sport Europa League final live stream is only accessible within the UK - if you're abroad for this one then you'll be told that you're not allowed to watch. That's really disappointing if you happen to be on holiday or away for business this week.

That said, there is still a way to get around the geo-block - and it's really simple to do. You need to download and install a VPN, which will then allow you to alter your IP address to one in the UK. That means your laptop, mobile or TV streaming device will think it's back at home in the UK and will therefore allow you to stream that free BT Sport website or YouTube to watch as if you were back at home. The same goes if your a resident of anywhere else and want to watch your domestic coverage from overseas.

Here's how to stream the Europa League final live from anywhere in the world with a VPN in three very simple steps:

1. Get yourself a VPN

There's a lot of choice, but don't worry - our best VPN guide makes choosing one quick and easy.

Express VPN is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc.

NordVPN: SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great, affordable choice for streaming

IPVanish supports up to 10 devices, so great on the go.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select your home location - it's super easy to do. So if you're from the UK, simply choose a UK server to live stream Chelsea vs Arsenal.

3. Go to your Europa League broadcaster stream

Head to the website (or streaming app) of your country's host broadcaster that is showing the Arsenal vs Chelsea final coverage. So, again, the obvious choice is YouTube in the UK. And there are more options in other countries below.

How to watch Chelsea vs Arsenal: live stream in US

TNT is the main European football broadcaster in the States (or Univision if you want Spanish language commentary) and it will be showing this clash between the teams from England at 3pm ET, 12pm midday PT. If you want to watch the TNT coverage online then you'll need to go to its online partner B/R Live. The match is available at a very reasonable $2.99 for the one-off event, while $9.99 per month and $79.99 for the year options are also available if you want to access the full array of B/R matches. You can tune in via the B/R Live app available on iTunes or Google Play, or watch via Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV. And remember, if you're outside the US for the game but still want to catch this coverage, then get yourself a VPN and live stream Arsenal vs Chelsea as if you were back at home.

How to live stream Europa League final in Canada (for FREE)

If you haven't heard of DAZN yet, then we're not sure where you've been! The dedicated sports streaming service has been going from strength-to-strength and has the Europa League final from 3pm Toronto-time. DAZN packages come in at $20 per month or $150 per year in Canada, so worth a look if you're crazy about sports. What's more, DAZN Canada also offers a free trial when you sign up for the first time. So you could effectively watch this and Saturday's Champions League final without paying a single cent.

How to live stream Chelsea vs Arsenal in the Europa League: Australia

Optus Sport has the Europa League coverage Down Under. So head there and sign up if you want to watch. The obvious thing to point out is that kick-off commences at the ungodly time of 5am (AEST)...but then you're probably used to that by now. Optus coverage can be streamed via mobile and tablet with the channel's app, while chord-cutters can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to your Optus Sport account, you can use one of our favorite VPNs above to bypass geo-blockers.

The football will be broadcast over breakfast in New Zealand by Sky Sports with kick-off at 7am Auckland time. It's not cheap - subscriptions to Sky Sports cost $29.90 per month, but Europa League highlights programmes are available on top of the live coverage if a Thursday morning watch doesn't fit in to your plans. For mobile streaming, users can tune in via the Sky Go app.

In India, Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) continues to have rights to all European competition club soccer and will be showing the Europa League final kicking off at 12.30pm New Delhi time. SPN's coverage stretches across both TV and it's over-the-top service SonyLIV.