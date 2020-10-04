Chargers vs Buccaneers live stream: how to watch NFL week 4 online from anywhere

The fans are back in their seats and the Buccaneers are looking to spin their winning streak into a 3-1 record that will set them up for their strongest season opener since 2011. After their week 2 win against the struggling Denver Broncos, Brady and his Buccs will take on the Chargers and, potentially, a rookie quarterback this week. We're showing you how to watch a Buccaneers vs Chargers live stream this weekend, so you can find out where to watch the NFL week 4 online.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs LA Chargers live stream Watch the Buccaneers vs Chargers game from kick-off at 1pm ET (10am PT, 6pm BST) on Sunday October 4. US viewers can tune straight into CBS, but there are plenty of viewing options available around the world, and if you find yourself abroad, you'll be able to tune in with a VPN - try our no. 1 pick ExpressVPN risk-free for 30-days.

With the Chargers reeling from an upset at the hands of the Panthers last week and the loss of Tyrod Taylor, they'll need to make some plays to advance on their 1-2 status in week 4.

Justin Herbert may well take to the field once more while Taylor remains out of commission following a lung puncture before week 2's game against the Chiefs. Stumbling early in his second start against the Panthers last week, rookie Justin Herbert was thrust onto the pitch for the second time last week, but managed to recover a fair few points once the clock was in full swing.

Whether that means he's now a match for Tom Brady is another question. A legend crouches on the other side of the field, and with a 2-1 advantage under their belts, the Buccs aren't going to go easy on the wounded Chargers.

Fancying a flutter? Our NFL Win Probability widget lets you see the latest percentage chances on a win, lose or draw - as well as the very latest betting odds.

History favors LA with an 8-3 lead, but the landscape heading into week 4 looks very different to the years preceding. With Buccs fans joining in the stands of Raymond James stadium this week, there's some significant pressure on both sides here.

Both sides are hungry for this win, and while Herbert and the Chargers may need the victory a little more, it seems that the scoreboard may continue to swing in Brady's favor this week. We're showing you exactly how to catch all the action with a Chargers vs Buccaneers live stream this weekend, with an NFL live stream available wherever you're watching from.

How to watch the Chargers vs Buccaneers from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from outside your country, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.

Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

How to watch a FREE Buccaneers vs Chargers live stream of today's NFL game in the US

Tune into CBS for full coverage of this weekend's Buccaneers vs Chargers game. Or, if you haven't managed to score the TV for Sunday's game, you can always watch CBS online. If you don't want to pay the full whack just to watch football this weekend, you can also stream for as little as $5.99 a month, or take advantage of the seven-day FREE trial and watch NFL week 4 online for free. Kick-off will take place at 1pm ET / 10am PT on Sunday October 4. FuboTV is also offering coverage of all NFL games this season, the only service bringing broadcasts on CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, and NFL Network together for a full season's worth of games. All that football is in your hands for just $64.99 a month, but you can also pick up a FREE seven-day FuboTV trial this week as well. It's easy to cancel and you can even use internationally recognized payment system PayPal here as well. Don't forget, you can take your favorite NFL streaming coverage with you wherever you are with the help of a good VPN - try the best around, ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30-days.

Chargers vs Buccaneers live stream: how to watch NFL FREE in Canada

CTV is offering a range of Sunday Night Football games this season, so check your local listings to see if your regional cable channel is offering this week's Chargers vs Buccaneers game. However, if you're unsure if you'll be able to watch through CTV or TSN, you'll want to tune into DAZN - offering every 2020 / 2021 game this season. Not only are you getting all the football you could ask for, but it all comes in at just CA$20 a month, or $150 a year. That's fantastic value, especially considering you're getting NFL Game Pass and RedZone access too. It doesn't stop there, though, because you can also pick up a FREE 1-month TRIAL - meaning you can watch NFL online for free, over the next few weeks at least. You'll be able to tune in on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices) and payment is easy with PayPal accepted as well. Don't forget, you can take your preferred NFL coverage with you no matter where you are in or out of the Great White North - just grab hold of an effective VPN and follow our instructions above. Kick-off will take place at 1pm ET / 10am PT.

Buccaneers vs Chargers live stream in the UK

Sky Sports is offering a few games per week this season, all featured on its brand new Sky Spots NFL channel. While the Chargers vs Buccaneers game isn't one of the selected matchups this week, you'll still be able to catch RedZone highlights on Sky as well. If you want to watch a Buccaneers vs Chargers live stream in the UK this weekend, then, you'll want to take a look at NFL Game Pass Pro. An annual cost of £143.99 nets you access to non-blackout regional games, post-season games and the Super Bowl live, but you'll also get NFL original content, RedZone access, and NFL Network as well. If you don't need live games, however, you can gain access to on-demand only matches on a much cheaper Essentials plan as well. Be sure you're ready for kick-off at 6pm BST, and if you're not in the UK then grabbing a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home.

How to watch Chargers vs Buccaneers: live stream NFL in Australia

Foxtel brings ESPN football coverage to Australia, with the Foxtel Go app offering up on-the-go coverage as long as you have your Foxtel ID to hand. However, Kayo Sports also brings select games to the Australian market as well - on average five games a week. You can pick up a Basic plan for $25 a month to catch these games, which nets you access on two different devices (upgrade for $35 a month for three devices). Plus, you can pick up a FREE 14-day trial this week as well, which means you'll be able to catch two weeks of football without spending any cash. That said, neither Foxtel or Kayo are offering a Chargers vs Buccaneers live stream this week, which means you'll want to pick up an NFL Game Pass to watch NFL online this weekend. Make sure you're ready before kick-off at 3am AEST on Monday October 5.

Should I buy an NFL Game Pass?

Watching NFL online has never been easier thanks to the wide variety of streaming services now available. However, the league also has its own streaming service called the NFL Game Pass which allows die-hard football fans to watch every game.

It's really geared towards international fans and that's where it's a great option. In most of the NFL's main international markets, a Game Pass Pro subscription will get you access to every single regular season and playoff game live, plus the Super Bowl, and you also get the league's live highlights show, RedZone. It costs £14.99 a week or £143.99 a year, so if you're a big fan who watches multiple games every week, it breaks down quite favourably.

As well as the UK and Ireland, the service is available in countries like Mexico, Germany and most of Europe, and Australia - with only 'domestic markets' the US and Canada missing out on the full-fat offering.

Instead, there's a US and Canada-only Game Pass option available for $99 a a year that lets you watch commercial-free full game replays right after they've finished. Not the worst offer we've ever heard, but don't get caught out - GamePass does not offer live NFL games in the US or Canada.

Should you decide to give Game Pass a shot, apps for Android and iOS mobile devices as well as on the likes of Chromecast, Apple TV, Roku, PS4, and more - plus you can obviously watch on your laptop or desktop computer through a browser.

The only caveat for non-domestic markets (e.g. the UK) are that some games are subject to blackout restrictions due to deals with local pay TV providers (e.g. Sky).