2020 Champions League Final: how to watch a free PSG vs Bayern live stream on Sunday

After all the goals, red cards, VAR controversies, and a certain global pandemic, the 2019/20 Champions League season all comes down to this. Sunday's final pits France's most star-studded side, Paris Saint-Germain, against perennial Bundesliga winners Bayern Munich in a match that should be non-stop action from the first to the final whistle. Read on as we preview PSG vs Bayern Munich and explain how to live stream the Champions League Final for FREE this weekend.

Champions League Final 2020 The 2020 Champions League Final kicks-off Sunday, August 23 at 8pm BST / 9pm CEST / 3pm ET. It's being played at the Estádio da Luz in Lisbon, Portugal and there are loads of ways to watch the match wherever you are - including a FREE PSG vs Bayern live stream option for Brits - who can enjoy it no matter where you are with the help of our No. 1 reviewed VPN - now up to 50% off!

One of these two teams will succeed Liverpool as European champions on Sunday night, in a clash between two of the continent's most free-scoring outfits that promises goals galore and should be an absolute treat for neutrals.

PSG have had by far the easier route to the final, with their 3-0 semi-final win over RB Leipzig this week following on from victories over Atalanta and Borussia Dortmund in their previous two knockout fixtures. Bayern, on the other hand, had to dispatch Barcelona and Chelsea before even making it to the semi-finals - where they bested PSG's fellow Ligue 1 side Lyon.

The manner in which Hansi Flick's German champions have reached the final is the real talking point, though, with Bayern thrashing Lionel Messi and Barca 8-2 in their one-off quarter-final. They were just as ruthless against Chelsea in the round of 16, winning by an aggregate score of 7-1, leading many to wonder if there's any stopping FC Hollywood and star striker Robert Lewandowski - already with an incredible 14 goals to his name in this season's Champions League.

PSG and their hugely talented (and hugely expensive) attacking trio of Kylian Mbappé, Neymar and Angel Di Maria will no doubt pose the Bayern defense problems - but if the Bavarians keep scoring at the rate they have been, it might be a moot point. Read on as we explain how to get ahead of the game and book yourself a place at this year's Champions League Final ahead of time - just follow our guide for all the best ways to get a PSG vs Bayern Munich live stream, including for free in some countries!

Watch a FREE Bayern vs PSG Champions League Final live stream in the UK this weekend

Subscription channel BT Sport has enjoyed exclusive rights to the Champions League in the UK throughout the 2019/20 campaign, showing every single match of the competition either on TV or online. This means those who didn't cough up for a subscription likely missed most of the action - but that's not going to be a problem for the Final this weekend. On Sunday, BT Sport is throwing open its doors and letting anyone in the UK watch a FREE PSG vs Bayern live stream. All you need to do is head over to either the BT Sport website or BT Sport YouTube channel (or Virgin Media channel 531, if you have it) from 7pm and you'll be catch the entire Champions League Final without paying a penny. Kick-off is set for 8pm BST in the UK. The only small caveat is that the device you stream from will need to be based in the UK - but any Brits currently abroad worried they might miss out can breathe a sigh of relief. There's a simple solution as we're about to explain.

How to watch the Champions League Final from outside your country

Scroll down for all the ways you can watch the 2020 Champions League Final online in a number of countries around the world. But first, you should know that if you're outside of yours for this Sunday's match, you probably won't be able to watch PSG vs Bayern like you normally would at home.

This is because of geo-blocking, a digital restriction that means certain streaming services are only accessible in the region they're based in - as is the case with BT Sport and the UK. Don't sweat it, though, as you've got the option of using a VPN to tune to your preferred coverage wherever you are.

It's really easy to do, so don't feel you have to miss out because you finally got to take that well-earned holiday - here's how to get started.

A Virtual Private Network allows you to alter your IP address to one in your home country. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN, which comes with a 30 day money back guarantee), as the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out ExpressVPN and get 3 months FREE with an annual plan.

How to watch the Champions League Final: get a FREE PSG vs Bayern live stream in the US

Sunday's Champions League Final is being aired on CBS for cable subscribers, as well as the network's All Access streaming service, with PSG vs Bayern kicking off at 3pm ET / 12pm PT. For cord cutters, fuboTV - which offers a FREE 7-day trial - carries CBS and is priced from $59.99 a month. Better still, it's really easy to sign up for, accepting a wide range of credit and debit card for online payment. All you need other than that is an email address and US zip code so you can get the right local programming - Fubo isn't nosy like some other services and won't require you to confirm your address or anything like that. If you find yourself outside of America and want to watch the game using your normal streaming service, don't worry – a good VPN is all you need to tune in just like you would home. Spanish language coverage is also available in the US via TUDN and Univision.

How to live stream Champions League soccer and watch PSG vs Bayern FREE in Canada

For the 2019/20 season, live Champions League matches have been broadcast in Canada by ever-growing sports subscription service DAZN . The channel has live streamed every single game of the competition so far - and it's not going to stop now it's the final. DAZN packages come in at $20 per month or $150 per year in Canada - though you do have the option of a 1-month FREE trial if you've never used it before. Play your cards right and that means you can enjoy a free Champions League Final live stream this Sunday! And don't forget that using a VPN is the way to watch PSG vs Bayern for free, even if you're away from Canada over the weekend. Kick-off is the same time as in the US, so 3pm ET/12pm MT (Pacific time).

How to watch PSG vs Bayern: live stream the Champions League Final in Australia

In Australia, Optus Sport has been home to every single Champions League fixture this season - and the final is no exception. You'll need to get up early or stay up (very) late, though, as kick-off time for PSG vs Bayern in Australia is 5am AEST on the morning Monday, August 24. Optus coverage can be streamed via mobile and tablet with the channel's app, while chord-cutters can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of our favorite VPNs above and watch from another nation.

How to watch the Champions League Final in New Zealand

The official broadcaster for the Champions League in New Zealand is Sky Sports . The channel will be broadcasting over 100 live games for the 2019/20 competition. For mobile streaming, users can tune in via the SKY Go app - which might be handy, as kick-off time is 7am NZST on the morning of Monday, August 24 for Kiwis.

How to live stream PSG vs Bayern Munich and watch the Champions League Final in India

In India, Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) continues to broadcast the UEFA Champions League, showing this Sunday's final just as it has games throughout the 2019/20 season. Coverage will stretch across both TV and its over-the-top streaming service, SonyLIV , with kick-off time for Bayern Munich vs PSG in India 12.30am late Sunday night/early Monday morning.

Champions League history: who won the Champions League last year?

The 2018/19 Champions League final saw Liverpool lift the majestic European trophy, with Mo Salah and unlikely (yet oh so likely) hero Divock Origi on target to down fellow Premier League team Tottenham Hotspur and become the third most garlanded side in the history of the competition. They're out of the competition this year, sadly - but Reds fans do have a Premier League title to console themselves with, at least.