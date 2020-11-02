Champion of Champions 2020 snooker live stream: how to watch Robertson vs White today

The 2020 Champion of Champions snooker tournament gets underway at the Marshall Arena with a tantalising clash between reigning champion Neil Robertson and Jimmy White, a true legend of the sport. If you're not familiar with the Champion of Champions, it's a rapid-fire competition featuring 16 champions of snooker's major tournaments, with all of the action squeezed into just seven days. Read on as we explain how to get a snooker live stream and watch Neil Robertson vs Jimmy White online today from anywhere on earth, including for free in some countries!

Champion of Champions snooker live stream Robertson vs White gets underway in today's afternoon session at the Marshall Arena, which is scheduled for a 1pm GMT start and is being aired on TV by ITV4. This means anyone in the UK can watch Champions of Champions snooker live stream for FREE courtesy of ITV Hub - and those wanting to get their home coverage from abroad need only add a good VPN to their cue bag to watch every frame just like they would at home.

Robertson has won the tournament twice, most recently last November, and the Australian enters the 2020 Champion of Champions as the No. 1 seed, despite being ranked third behind fellow competitors Judd Trump - who he beat in last year's final - and Ronnie O'Sullivan.

In the opposite corner is Jimmy White, one of the greatest snooker players of all time. The Whirlwind is currently ranked 87th in the world, but qualified for the Champion of Champions by winning the World Seniors Championship for the second year in a row, beating Ken Doherty in the final.

They're in a group with 2016 Champion of Champions champion John Higgins and world No. 10 Ding Junhui, who also face off this afternoon, and the first player to four frames in each match will face off in a best of 11 frames group final this evening.

The overall group winner will qualify for the semi-finals of the tournament, and everyone else will be eliminated. It's a really dynamic format, and what a match-up to kick off proceedings with. Read on as we explain how to watch Neil Robertson vs Jimmy White today and get a Champion of Champions snooker live stream for FREE!

Can't miss sport: watch a Champions League live stream

FREE Neil Robertson vs Jimmy White: watch a Champion of Champions snooker live stream in the UK

The 2020 Champion of Champions snooker is being shown live in the UK on free-to-air channel ITV4 - so anyone can stream it using the channel's ITV Hub platform. Neil Robertson vs Jimmy White is scheduled to start at 1pm GMT, and you can tune into ITV's coverage from 12.45pm. You can also watch ITV's snooker coverage online and on the ITV Hub app, which is pretty much available on every mobile and streaming device available (but not PS4 unfortunately). If you're from the UK but not at home right now, you can get your snooker fix by grabbing a VPN.

How to watch a Champion of Champions snooker live stream from abroad today

If you're not in the UK this fortnight and find the ITV coverage unavailable where you are, then there are still many ways to watch a Champion of Champions snooker live stream.

Scroll down to see various international viewing options, but if it's geo-blocking that's stopping you from getting your snooker live stream fired up, then we think we can help.

The solution to this and many other common internet grievances comes in the form of a VPN - a handy bit of software that lets you relocate the IP address of your device to practically anywhere in the world. It's the best way we know of to take your favourite streaming services and content away with you on holiday or business.

Here's our top pick and how to get started.

Use a VPN to live stream snooker from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to get a Champion of Champions snooker live stream: watch Neil Robertson vs Jimmy White in Australia

Paid-for TV network Fox Sports is showing the 2020 Champion of Champions snooker Down Under, including Aussie favourite Neil Robertson's showdown with Jimmy White. The necessary channels are available to Foxtel subscribers on linear TV, but Australians who don't want the commitment or cost of a cable subscription are in luck, as Fox Sports' snooker coverage is also available via streaming-only service Kayo Sports. In fact, it's available from just $25 a month - and it comes with a FREE 2-week trial period so you can see how it works for yourself. It's also home to comprehensive NRL and AFL coverage, making it a great all-around choice for Aussies, while expats and fans of other sports will enjoy its coverage of soccer, golf, tennis, NBA basketball and much more. For the best value, consider the upgraded Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. We probably don't need to tell you, but if you've got mates or family who also like to watch snooker, this can be shared and breaks at just over a tenner a head. You can watch the Neil Robertson vs Jimmy White live from midnight on Monday night/Tuesday morning. Don't forget, you can take your coverage abroad with you as well - just grab a VPN and follow our instructions above to take your streaming service of choice with you wherever you go in the world.

Neil Robertson vs Jimmy White: get a snooker live stream in the US

There are no American players in the Champion of Champions mix, but there is one called Trump. Still, DAZN US will be broadcasting the snooker for American fans who don't mind rooting for people from different countries. Today's Neil Robertson vs Jimmy White match is scheduled to start at 8am ET/5am PT. Priced from just $19.99 a month, DAZN is pretty much on a par with most streaming-only sports platforms and offers plenty to watch other than just snooker - boxing and cricket being two of its bigger draws. Don't forget, any Americans away from home can still access their normal subscriptions with a VPN.

Neil Robertson vs Jimmy White: how to watch a Champions of Champions snooker live stream in Canada

Long gone are the days of Canada's golden generation of snooker players - remember names like Alain Robidoux, Bill Werbeniuk, Kirk Stevens? Or that of the first ever overseas World Champion, Cliff Thorburn? ....don't worry, we're not judging. Honest. We can help you catch a Champion of Champions snooker live stream this year, as streaming service DAZN also covers the Great White North. First, simply grab a 1-month FREE trial, which is easily long enough to see the 2020 tournament in its entirety. Then, decide if keeping it on for $20 a month or $150 annually works for you. Today's Neil Robertson vs Jimmy White clash will get underway at 8am ET/5am PT. And don't forget, Canadian residents who subscribe to such streaming services but are out of the country at game-time can always follow the VPN route as outlined above.

Snooker live stream: how to watch Neil Robertson vs Jimmy White online in New Zealand

The official broadcaster for the Champion of Champions snooker in New Zealand is Sky Sport , which costs $31.99 per month and includes channels dedicated to football, rugby, cricket and golf. Neil Robertson vs Jimmy White are set to start their game at 2am NZDT in the early hours of Tuesday morning. For mobile streaming, you can tune in via the Sky Go app, and if you're away from New Zealand right now you can use a VPN to catch your home TV coverage.

How to watch Neil Robertson vs Jimmy White: get a snooker live stream in China

Snooker is huge in China - and the nation typically pins its hopes on Ding Junhui, who's also in action today. Still just 33-years-old, he's already widely considered to be the most successful Asian player in the history of the sport. Viewers in China can watch the 2020 Champion of Champions snooker on CCTV China, and the Neil Robertson vs Jimmy White match is scheduled for 9pm CST (Beijing time) on Monday evening. If there are any internet-related obstacles in your way or if you want to access your preferred feed from outside of China, then don't forget about the powers of a VPN, which can help you watch all the snooker action wherever you are.