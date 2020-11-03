Champion of Champions 2020 snooker live stream: how to watch every frame from anywhere

Dome of snooker's biggest stars are in action at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes this week for the Champion of Champions, a fast-paced tournament that could see reigning title-winners and legends of the sport dumped out after as few as four frames. It's a ruthless format. Ronnie O'Sullivan, Judd Trump, Neil Robertson (last year's overall winner) and Mark Selby are the top seeds, so read on as we explain how to get a snooker live stream and watch the Champion of Champions online today from anywhere on earth - including for free in some countries!

Champion of Champions snooker live stream The Champion of Champions is a rapid-fire tournament that pits 16 snooker title winners against each other. The tournament runs from Monday, November 2 to Sunday, November 8, and play starts at 1pm GMT / 8am ET / 5am PT on most days. Full snooker live stream and TV details are below - and you can watch your preferred coverage from anywhere in world with the help of a good VPN.

Robertson enters the 2020 Champion of Champions as the No. 1 seed, despite being ranked third behind world Trump, who tops the world rankings and has triumphed at the German Masters, Players Championship, Northern Ireland Open and Gibraltar Open in the past year.

The Rocket is the world No. 2, having won an unforgettable World Snooker Championship this summer, beating Kyren Wilson - who has only just been crowned the Championship League champion - in the final.

So how does the Champion of Champions work? The 16 players are split into four groups of four, with Ronnie, Trump, Robertson and Selby being kept apart.

The winner of each group will be settled on each of the first four days of the tournament. The group stage comprises two semi-finals played over seven frames in an afternoon session starting at 1pm GMT, followed by a group final in the evening session, starting at 7pm and being played over 11 frames.

The four group winners proceed to the best of 11 semi-finals, which start at 7pm GMT on Friday and Saturday, and the two winners will meet in the best of 19 final on Sunday, which is set to be played over two sessions, starting at 1pm and 7pm.

It's a really exciting format, and scroll down to find out how to get a Champion of Champions snooker live stream for FREE!

How to watch a FREE Champion of Champions snooker live stream in the UK

The 2020 Champion of Champions snooker is being shown live in the UK on free-to-air channel ITV4 - so anyone can stream it using the channel's ITV Hub platform. The afternoon sessions for the group stage and final start at 1pm GMT, with ITV's coverage beginning at 12.45pm. The evening sessions get underway at 7pm each day, with coverage generally starting at 6.45pm. You can also watch ITV's snooker coverage online and on the ITV Hub app, which is pretty much available on every mobile and streaming device available (but not PS4 unfortunately). If you're from the UK but not at home right now, you can get your snooker fix by grabbing a VPN.

How to watch a Champion of Champions snooker live stream from abroad today

If you're not in the UK this fortnight and find the ITV coverage unavailable where you are, then there are still many ways to watch a Champion of Champions snooker live stream.

Scroll down to see various international viewing options, but if it's geo-blocking that's stopping you from getting your snooker live stream fired up, then we think we can help.

The solution to this and many other common internet grievances comes in the form of a VPN - a handy bit of software that lets you relocate the IP address of your device to practically anywhere in the world. It's the best way we know of to take your favourite streaming services and content away with you on holiday or business.

Here's our top pick and how to get started.

How to get a Champion of Champions snooker live stream in Australia

Paid-for TV network Fox Sports is showing the 2020 Champion of Champions snooker Down Under, with Aussie favourite Neil Robertson the top seed for the tournament. The action takes place at pretty awkward times though, with the afternoon sessions startin at midnight, and the evening sessions getting underway at 6am AEDT. The necessary channels are available to Foxtel subscribers on linear TV, but Australians who don't want the commitment or cost of a cable subscription are in luck, as Fox Sports' snooker coverage is also available via streaming-only service Kayo Sports. In fact, it's available from just $25 a month - and it comes with a FREE 2-week trial period so you can see how it works for yourself. It's also home to comprehensive NRL and AFL coverage, making it a great all-around choice for Aussies, while expats and fans of other sports will enjoy its coverage of soccer, golf, tennis, NBA basketball and much more. For the best value, consider the upgraded Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. We probably don't need to tell you, but if you've got mates or family who also like to watch snooker, this can be shared and breaks at just over a tenner a head. Don't forget, you can take your coverage abroad with you as well - just grab a VPN and follow our instructions above to take your streaming service of choice with you wherever you go in the world.

How to get a Champion of Champions snooker live stream in the US

There are no American players in the Champion of Champions mix, but there is one called Trump. Still, DAZN US will be broadcasting the snooker for American fans who don't mind rooting for people from different countries. The afternoon sessions begin at 8am ET/5am PT, and the evening sessions get underway at 2pm ET/11am PT. Priced from just $19.99 a month, DAZN is pretty much on a par with most streaming-only sports platforms and offers plenty to watch other than just snooker - boxing and cricket being two of its bigger draws. Don't forget, any Americans away from home can still access their normal subscriptions with a VPN.

How to watch a Champions of Champions snooker live stream in Canada

Long gone are the days of Canada's golden generation of snooker players - remember names like Alain Robidoux, Bill Werbeniuk, Kirk Stevens? Or that of the first ever overseas World Champion, Cliff Thorburn? ....don't worry, we're not judging. Honest. We can help you catch a Champion of Champions snooker live stream this year, as streaming service DAZN also covers the Great White North. First, simply grab a 1-month FREE trial, which is easily long enough to see the 2020 tournament in its entirety. Then, decide if keeping it on for $20 a month or $150 annually works for you. For viewers based in Canada, the afternoon sessions get started at 8am ET/5am PT, and the evening sessions begin at 2pm ET/11am PT. And don't forget, Canadian residents who subscribe to such streaming services but are out of the country at game-time can always follow the VPN route as outlined above.

Snooker live stream: how to watch the Champion of Champions online in New Zealand

The official broadcaster for the Champion of Champions snooker in New Zealand is Sky Sport , which costs $31.99 per month and includes channels dedicated to football, rugby, cricket and golf. Its a schedule that calls for copious amounts of coffee though, with the afternoon sessions starting at 2am NZDT and the evening sessions set to begin at 8am. For mobile streaming, you can tune in via the Sky Go app, and if you're away from New Zealand right now you can use a VPN to catch your home TV coverage.

How to watch Champion of Champions 2020: get a snooker live stream in China

Snooker is huge in China - and the nation typically pins its hopes on Ding Junhui, who unfortunately lost the Group 1 final to Neil Robertson. Viewers in China can still watch the 2020 Champion of Champions snooker on CCTV China, with the afternoon sessions starting at 9pm CST and the evening sessions getting underway at 3am. If there are any internet-related obstacles in your way or if you want to access your preferred feed from outside of China, then don't forget about the powers of a VPN, which can help you watch all the snooker action wherever you are.