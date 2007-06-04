Computex 2007: Acer launches Ferrari PDA

Acer has added a GPS-enabled PDA to its line of Ferrari-branded gear. It's showing off the new model at Computex in Taiwan. So far the Ferrari range has concentrated on notebook computers.

Acer plans to start selling a Ferrari-branded PDA running Windows Mobile later on this year. It will have built-in GPS, special Ferrari wallpaper and special sound effects, such as the sound of a roaring engine, for various user actions the company said.

The black Acer Ferrari Racing Personal Navigator has a racing red trim and looks similar to Acer's c500 PDA. Detailed specifications were not available. But Acer said it will run ALK CoPilot 6 navigation software, and have an SD card slot, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

The PDA will go on sale in Europe during the third quarter of 2007. Pricing has yet to be decided.

Picture via Ubergizmo.