Can't wait for Far Cry 6? Far Cry 5 is free to play this weekend

There are still a couple of months left before we get our hands on Far Cry 6, but if you want a taste of Far Cry action before then, you're in luck.

Far Cry 5 is free to play this weekend, with Ubisoft letting those on Google Stadia, PS4, PC and Xbox One play the full game from August 5 through August 9.

That's plenty of time to finish up the campaign and some side missions if you so desire. If you don't manage to finish Far Cry 5 during the free weekend, or want to spend more time after the time period ends, you will have the option to buy the main game at a discount – with your free weekend save progress carrying over to the full game.

How to play Far Cry 5 for free this weekend

The Far Cry 5 free weekend runs from August 5 through August 9, but timings vary from platform to platform.

Here's when and how you can play Far Cry 5 for free on your chosen platform:

Epic Games Launcher

You can access Far Cry 5 for free on Epic Games from August 5 at 6pm BST / 10am PT / 1pm ET (or August 6 at 3am AEST) until August 9 at 9pm BST / 1pm PT / 4pm ET (or August 10 at 6am AEST).

You can preload the game from August 3 at 5pm BST / 9am PT / 12pm ET (or August 4 at 2am).

Open the Epic Games Launcher or the Epic Games website

Select the Store tab.

Search 'Far Cry 5' in search bar

On the Far Cry 5 page, select 'View Offers'

Next to the trial version of the game (marked as free) select 'Get'

PS4 and PS5

You can play Far Cry 5 on PS4 and PS5 from August 5 at 8:01am BST / 12:01am PT / 3:01am ET (or August 6 at 5:01pm AEST) until 9 August at 7:59am BST / 2:59am ET / 4:59pm AEST (or August 8 at 11:59pm PT).

You can preload Far Cry 5 on PS4 and PS5 from August 3 at 5am BST / 1am ET / 2pm AEST (or August 4 at 10pm PT).

It's worth noting that PS Plus is required to play Far Cry 5's online features and that those playing on PS5 will only have access to the PS4 version of the game.

Visit the game page on the PlayStation Store

Choose the Far Cry 5 full game trial (marked as free)

Select the Add to Library button

Google Stadia

You can access Far Cry 5 for free on Stadia from August 5 at 6pm BST / 10am PT / 1pm ET (or August 6 at 3am AEST) until August 9 at 9pm BST / 1pm PT / 4pm ET (or August 10 at 6am AEST).

A Stadia Pro subscription is required to play Far Cry 5 for free.

Go to the Stadia Store.

Find the 'Free Games' section

Select the icon for Far Cry 5

Choose 'Play'

Ubisoft Connect

You can play Far Cry 5 on Ubisoft Connect from August 5 at 2pm BST / 6am PT / 9am ET 11pm AEST until 9 August at 9pm BST / 1pm PT / 4pm ET / 4:59pm AEST (or August 9 at 6am AEST).

You can preload the game from August 3 at 5pm BST / 9am PT / 12pm ET (or August 4 at 2am).

Open Ubisoft Connect

Select the 'Games' tab

Go to the 'Free Games' section at the bottom of the page

Select the Far Cry 5 icon

Press 'Download'

Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S

You can play Far Cry 5 on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S from August 5 at 8:01am BST / 12:01am PT / 3:01am ET (or August 6 at 5:01pm AEST) until 9 August at 7:59am BST / 2:59am ET / 4:59pm AEST (or August 8 at 11:59pm PT).

An Xbox Live Gold membership is required to play Far Cry 5 for free on Xbox.

Open the Xbox Store.

Select 'Free Play Days' on the Store Homepage.

Locate Far Cry 5

Select 'Get'

Opinion: not the best Far Cry but a good refresher

Set in the fictitious region of Hope County, Montana, Far Cry 5 sees players on a mission to take down a doomsday cult known as the Project at Eden’s Gate, headed by the charismatic (and dangerous) cult leader Joseph Seed.

Far Cry 5 isn't the best game in the series but it's good fun, especially if you team up with friends in multiplayer. Plus, being able to access the game for free means that, even if you don't like it, you've not wasted your hard-earned cash.

It's worth trying out Far Cry 5 for free this weekend solely to get to grips with the series' mechanics (or to give yourself a refresher) before the release of Far Cry 6 in October.

The next entry in the veteran FPS series is set to be even more bold and bombastic than its predecessor, but it also looks like the new Far Cry will build on features seen in Far Cry 5, such as animal companions, so it's worth jumping in so you can get an idea of what the next entry in the series is likely to offer.