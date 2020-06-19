Canon's hotly anticipated EOS R5 and R6 could finally launch on July 9

It's been previously rumored that Canon would be announcing the highly anticipated EOS R5 full-frame mirrorless flagship in early July, but no specific date was whispered through the grapevine.

Reliable leaker Canon Rumors, though, has been told by sources that the video powerhouse will officially be announced on July 9.

The online rumors and photography site has also published an image depicting Canon's upcoming products, with two new models leading the charge – the EOS R5 and the much-rumored EOS R6. And that could mean both snappers could be announced on the same day.

According to Canon Rumors, six new RF lenses will also be announced on July 9, alongside the two camera:

RF 50mm f/1.8 IS STM

RF 70-200mm f/4L IS USM

RF 85mm f/2 Macro IS STM

RF 100-500mm f/4-7.1L IS USM

RF 600mm f/11 DO IS STM

RF 800mm f/11 DO IS STM

As per a previous reveal by Canon Rumors, the 'DO' in the model names of the 600mm and 800mm primes stand for 'Diffractive Optics' which, according to Canon, are lens elements that "enable telephoto lenses to be lighter and more compact while maintaining a high level of performance".

That could make these two new telephoto lenses smaller and lighter than Canon has ever produced, and could rival the weight and dimensions of similar lenses made for micro four third-format cameras.

Two new teleconverters for the RF mount will also be revealed on the same day.

We'll have to wait a little longer to actually get our hands the EOS R5 or EOS R6, though, as the current global pandemic has thrown a spanner in the production lines. Canon Rumors suggests that the EOS R5 will only start shipping in September, while the EOS R6 could be available a month sooner in August.

We wait with bated breath.