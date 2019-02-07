Canon EOS RP leaks reveal new shrunken full-frame mirrorless camera

Rumors of the Canon EOS RP are boiling over and now we may know everything about this upcoming compact full-frame mirrorless camera.

A series of images of the Canon EOS RP leaked on Nokishita, reveal what is essentially a compact version of the company’s first (and currently only) full-frame mirrorless camera, the Canon EOS R .

From the included pictures and specs, we can surmise that the EOS RP will be smaller and lighter than its predecessor. The new camera will purportedly measure 132.5 x 85.0 x 70.0mm in dimensions and weigh only 1.07 pounds. Comparatively, the EOS R is 136 x 98 x 84mm in size and weighs 1.45 pounds.

Image Credit: Apotelyt

We’ve rounded up the hottest camera rumors of 2019

Looking for a smaller mirrorless Canon camera? Here’s our Canon EOS M6 review

From the growing market of full-frame mirrorless cameras , we’ve picked out the best

That’s a heck of a lot smaller, but the shrinkage seems to have sadly eliminated the top LCD, which we felt was extremely handy for adjusting and glancing at the camera settings on the EOS R. Good news is the Canon EOS RP looks like it still will feature an articulating screen that flips out and turns forwards.

Speccing it out

Nokishita also reports the Canon EOS RP will feature a 26.2MP full-frame CMOS sensor, likely pulled from the Canon 6D Mark II .

Given that potential tip, we can speculate that the EOS RP will inherit many of the 6D Mark II’s specs including the dual-pixel autofocus system, Digic 8 image processor, 5 fps continuous shooting mode and 100-40,000 native ISO range.

According to another report from CanonRumors, the EOS RP might sport a price tag of $1,499 (about £1,160, AU$2,110) to $1,599 (about £1,230, AU$2,250).

This potential price tag positions it as a direct competitor to the $1,999 (£1,899, AU$3,185) Nikon Z6 and $1,999 (£1,849, AU$3,099) Sony Alpha A7 III , which are currently the most affordable full-frame mirrorless cameras on the market.

Additionally, CanonRumors suggest that Canon will also release five new RF mount lenses alongside the EOS RP. The purported lenses are as follows:

Canon RF 85mm f1.2L USM

Canon RF 15-35mm f2.8L IS USM

Canon RF 24-70mm f2.8L IS USM

Canon RF 24-240mm f4-6.3 IS USM

Canon RF 70-200mm f2.8L IS USM

The Canon EOS RP’s rumored February 14th release date is nearly upon us, so we’ll know whether this camera is real soon enough.

Soon enough, all of the best full-frame cameras will be mirrorless