Canon EOS R5 could soon get a 90MP sibling called the EOS R5s

Now that the dust has settled on the somewhat tumultuous launch of the Canon EOS R5, it seems Canon could be switching focus to a new high-resolution version of its pro camera – with rumors suggesting it's already "in the hands of testers".

According to the ever-reliable Canon Rumors, the new pro camera – which has previously been referred to as the Canon EOS Rs, but is now thought to be called the Canon EOS R5s – is "going through the first phase of testing as a finished product".

Canon Rumors' source apparently claims that the camera's new sensor is "around 90MP", which would be twice the resolution offered by the 45MP Canon EOS R5.

Aside from the significant resolution boost, the site's source also claims that "the EVF will be larger and higher resolution than the EOS R5".

This would certainly make sense for a stills-focused camera like the Canon EOS R5s, particularly as the Sony A7S III has now pushed electronic viewfinder resolutions up to 9.44-million dots. We found the latter's EVF to be pretty indistinguishable from the optical viewfinders seen on DSLRs.

These kind of specs would make the EOS R5s a dream mirrorless camera for landscape shooters or any professionals who like to make large prints.

These are the best cameras you can buy right now

Read our in-depth Canon EOS R5 review

The 10 best mirrorless cameras you can buy right now

(Image credit: Canon)

Eye for detail

Those sensor and EVF resolutions were the only details speculated by Canon Rumors, with no sign yet of an expected launch date. With Canon still sorting out backlogs of pre-orders for the EOS R5, it's likely that will remain its priority for the timebeing.

Still, a Canon EOS R5s (if that's what it's ultimately called) does feel like an inevitable next step for the EOS R series. The Canon EOS R5 and EOS R6 are effectively mirrorless equivalents of Canon's EOS 5D Mark IV and EOS 6D Mark II DSLRs, but so far there hasn't been a high-res mirrorless version of the 50MP Canon EOS 5DS.

That camera set a new benchmark for DSLRs, thanks to its ability to resolve huge amounts of detail that even beat 50MP medium format cameras. And with RF lenses capable of handling more high resolution detail than EF lenses, an equivalent camera for the EOS R series would surely be prized by product photographers, studio snappers and landscape shooters.

The Canon EOS Rs was originally rumored to launch in February 2020, but it's fair to say it now might not arrive until a year later than that. We'll bring you more rumors and leaks as soon as they happen.