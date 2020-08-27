Canon cameras get killer backup feature with direct Google Photos upload

Canon users looking for an easy way to back up the images they capture now have an excellent solution at their disposal.

The camera maker has partnered with Google to offer its customers automatic uploads of images directly from select Canon cameras to Google Photos. All you need is the latest version of the image.canon app on either Android or iOS and a Wi-Fi network.

Actually, that's not all... you will also need to cough up to use the service.

According to Google's announcement, Canon users looking to take advantage of this easy backup option will need to be Google One subscribers.

Google recently announced that Android and iOS One users will get 15GB of free storage for all phone backups, including photos, documents, music and everything else you may have on your handset.

However, this collaboration between the two companies seems to bypass that option completely. Canon users backing up images to Google Photos via the image.canon app will need to be paying Google One subscribers, with plans starting at $1.99 / £1.99 / AU$4.39 a month.

That said, Google is offering Canon customers a one-month free trial period with 100GB of storage.

If you're willing to pay, then Canon users will be glad to know that most of the company's popular DSLRs, mirrorless ILCs (interchangeable lens camera) and PowerShot compacts are compatible with this service. For a full list of connected models, head to the image.canon website and select your region and type of camera.