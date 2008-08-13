Jessops launches Jpics

Jessops has announced the launch of its new photo developing and printing service, Jpics.

The photography retailer is offering the service both in its stores and online. Those that choose the web-savvy option, can upload their images to Jessops' website where they can order prints and have them delivered to their house or their nearest Jessops stockists, whichever is most convenient.

We would guess that delivery to your house would be most convenient, but the choice is yours.

If you do go online, then you get 20 prints free when you register. Prices for prints start at 4 pence.

Bored of photographs…

If you don't want boring, old photographs, Jessops also offers some interesting photographic products, such as photobooks, calendars and greeting cards. It even looks like the company has gone the whole hog and offered your mug on a mug.

If you fancy having a go at Jpics, then log on to www.jessops.com now or go to your nearest Jessops store.