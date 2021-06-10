Call of Duty Season 4 kicks off very soon

Call of Duty Season 4 kicks off soon, and it seems like it will bring a lot of explosive new content for fans to enjoy.

Revealed during Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live!, the first trailer for Call of Duty Season 4 showed three new maps for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s multiplayer: Collateral for 6v6 and 12v12, Amsterdam for Gunfight 2v2, and Hijacked for 6v6.

Call of Duty: Warzone fans can expect to come up against zombies when dropping in Verdansk, as well as hulking new enemies and… dragons?

Check out the trailer below for a taste of what you can expect.

