Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 4 update adds an incredibly hectic new mode

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone – its standalone battle royale mode – has received a slew of new content today as part of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 4 Reloaded update.

The most significant new addition in the mid-season update is the inclusion of a time-limited, 200-player mode in Warzone. 50 teams of four (or Quads) can now drop into Verdansk and encounter 50 more opponents than usual, which should make your chances of survival even slimmer.

A new map is also available for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare called Cheshire Park, and Team Defender mode makes a return. If you’ve never tried it, it involves one player holding onto a flag for as long as possible while their teammates defend them.

(Image credit: Activision)

There’s a new piece of gear to be found during Warzone, too, along with a powerful new weapon. The Spotter Scope lets you scan the environment and mark enemies without being detected. It won’t give off a glint, either, so it’s the perfect tool for players who want to play cautiously without giving their position away.

The Rytec AMR is rather different, however. It’s one of the deadliest semi-automatic rifles in the game, and won’t keep you hidden if you pull the trigger. You better not miss your shot, then.

Lastly, Juggernaut Royale mode makes its Warzone debut, where players scramble to claim the Juggernaut suit that’s airdropped to the ground during a match. Don it, and you’ll be able to wield a menacing mini-gun and enjoy various other perks such as zero fall damage. If you die, though, a new Juggernaut suit will drop for players to fight over.

Oh my Grau

If you’re sick of being killed by the Grau (aren’t we all), the good news is that Infinity Ward has given the gun a substantial nerf. Its damage range has been reduced and recoil slightly increased, which should hopefully stop it from appearing on every killcam in the game.

As we’ve come to expect from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare updates, the latest patch will take a while to download. Weighing in at 22-30GB if you only have Warzone installed or 22-36GB if you own the full version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, you’ll need to make sure you set aside some time to get it finished.

