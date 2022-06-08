Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has been revealed in a brand new trailer

Audio player loading…

An official trailer has finally been released for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, giving us our first brief glimpse at what we can expect from the game before it launches later this year.

Running at just under two minutes, the trailer isn't as heavy on details as it is on action and good music but it does show Task Force 141 back in action, with familiar faces like Captain John Price, Sergeant Kyle “Gaz” Garrick and Lieutenant Simon “Ghost” Riley returning.

It's possible to glean a little more from the game's Steam page (opens in new tab) - yes, you read that right - which says that Modern Warfare 2 "drops players into an unprecedented global conflict that features the return of the iconic Operators of Task Force 141. From small-scale, high-stakes infiltration tactical ops to highly classified missions, players will deploy alongside friends in a truly immersive experience."

Infinity Ward is promising "state-of-the-art gameplay, with all-new gun handling, advanced AI system, a new Gunsmith and a suite of other gameplay and graphical innovations that elevate the franchise to new heights."

Aside from the in-game details, the trailer also confirms that those who pre-order Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will receive early access to the game’s open beta. No dates for this beta have been confirmed - that'll be revealed "in the coming weeks" according to Activision (opens in new tab) - nor does the trailer address recent reports (via VGC (opens in new tab)) that the beta could be released on PlayStation first.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is slated to launch on October 28 2022 on a range of platforms, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. For PC players, it’ll be available on Battle.net and, we now know, Steam.

Analysis: When will we learn more?

So, Activision and Infinity Ward have managed to whet our appetites for a new Call of Duty adventure with that trailer but when will we see more? Actually, pretty soon. Really soon. Tomorrow. Not as good as ‘right now’ but better than ‘two days from now’.

It’s been confirmed that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will make an appearance during the Summer Game Fest opening night stream on June 9. It will involve a “world premiere gameplay level” which suggests a focus on the game’s campaign.

See the world premiere gameplay level from @CallofDuty #ModernWarfare2 during #SummerGameFest on June 9th at 11am PT/2pm ET/6pm GMT.Streaming live at https://t.co/gO9QVWF4nN and also in @IMAX live in select cities, https://t.co/AwYFYvXqHQ pic.twitter.com/QQJQ4Ie2w2June 3, 2022 See more

The Summer Game Fest live showcase takes place on June 9 at 2pm ET / 11am PT / 7pm BST (or June 10 at 4am AEST), though we’re not sure when exactly Call of Duty will crop up over the course of the stream which is expected to be between one and a half and two hours long.