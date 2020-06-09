Call of Duty: Mobile Season 7 start date, delay and new battle royale map

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 7 was pushed back from its original June 6 release date by publisher Activision in the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests that are currently taking place around the world.

Activision made the announcement via the official Twitter account for Call of Duty, which stated that “Right now it's time for those speaking up for equality, justice and change to be seen and heard”.

When does Call of Duty: Mobile Season 7 start?

We still haven’t received an update as to when Call of Duty: Mobile Season 7 will start, with Activision postponing the date until further notice. It’s likely that we’ll hear more in the coming weeks, with the expected date to fall on Thursday, which is usually the day when a new season starts.

What’s included in Call of Duty: Mobile Season 7?

Call of Duty: Mobile is getting a slew of new locations for its battle royale map, including Black Market, Downtown, Frigid Wetland, Harbor, Heat, Sanitarium and Ski Town. There’s also a host of new modes, challenges and events on the way, which should keep players busy. A new Ranked Mode season will also begin at the same time.

While not confirmed, the Call of Duty: Mobile subreddit has teased that the gulag might also be coming to the game’s battle royale mode. As seen in Call of Duty: Warzone, the gulag pits players one-on-one in a bid to earn a respawn back into battle.

How much is the Call of Duty: Mobile Season 7 battle pass?

The Call of Duty: Mobile Season 7 battle pass is free, but if you’re after the premium items it will cost 800 COD Points ($9.99 / £9.99). A premium pass is also available, which grants you 25 tiers and additional unlocks for 2000 COD Points ($24.99 / £24.99). The battle pass includes all the usual unlockables fans have come to expect: loads of unique skins for your guns and operators, COD Points and XP boosts galore.

It's likely that Activision will reveal when Season 7 will begin in the next few weeks, but for now, we'll need to keep an eye on the game's Twitter account for more details.