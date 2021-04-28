Call of Duty: Mobile Season 3 release date, new modes and everything we know

After the fourteenth season of Call of Duty: Mobile ditched its expected numerical title to reset the clock as Call of Duty: Mobile Season 1 , the latest season – and the third of this revised format – arrives to continue the trend.

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 3 dropped in April alongside a substantial in-game update, switching up the popular mobile shooter with new playlists, modes, seasonal challenges and events.

Here, we break down everything you need to know about Call of Duty: Mobile Season 3, from how much it costs to play to what to expect from its run-and-gun gameplay.

When did Call of Duty: Mobile Season 3 start?

Officially titled Season 3: Tokyo Escape, Call of Duty: Mobile’s latest update released on April 17 for Android and iOS devices.

🌸 Season 3: Tokyo Escape is locked, loaded, and has deployed!🎫 New Battle Pass🗺 Oasis & Coastal💥 PP19 Bizon👨 Hidora Kai - The Boss👩 Zero - Escape& many more!🆕 The new season is NOW LIVE in #CODMobile! pic.twitter.com/vl4oI7dkRqApril 17, 2021 See more

It replaced Season 2 of the game and therefore the entire roster of seasonal challenges steadily introduced since its release back in March. In that respect, the slate was wiped clean for the new season, which sees players immersed in an ancient Japan-inspired theme.

What’s included in Call of Duty: Mobile Season 3?

Season 3: Tokyo Escape brings with it a host of new maps, playlists, weapons and events – but perhaps most exciting is its two new game modes.

The first is Night Mode 2.0, which, as the title suggests, has players traverse the map in a pair of battery-powered night vision googles. You can no longer leave your googles on for the entire match, though, and will instead have to use them tactically.

Night Mode 2.0 is playable now in Call of Duty: Mobile. It launched on April 23, and is expected to run until it's replaced by the next new mode in Season 3.

💨 Time to dust off those night vision goggles.🌃 Night Mode is back and available to play now in #CODMobile in the Night Mode: Enhanced playlist! pic.twitter.com/2dYF1swQUJApril 23, 2021 See more

The second new mode from Call of Duty: Mobile's new season takes clear inspiration from the Samurai roots of its title. In Swords & Stones, Operators deploy with melee weapons and grenades only. You'll have to take out enemies for a boost to your movement and attack speed, and fight for the Shadow Blade Operator Skill when it airdrops onto the map.

Swords & Stones is set to arrive "later in Season 3", which we presume to mean the day after Night Mode 2.0 ends – expected to be early May.

Standard 10 v 10 and Rapid Fire modes also make a return to the Call of Duty: Mobile lineup.

⚔💥 Prepare to bring your swords to the gun fight with S3 Tokyo Escape!🆕 New season is deploying to #CODMobile later today at 5PM PT!👊 See you there! pic.twitter.com/AUSZaKE4miApril 16, 2021 See more

As mentioned, Season 3: Tokyo Escape also brings new maps and weapons to Call of Duty: Mobile.

Oasis makes a return to the franchise, having debuted in Modern Warfare 3, while weapons and skills including the PP19 Bizon and Bull Charge are now available to unlock and use.

Oasis, a medium sized map, takes the fight to a luxurious desert hotel. It sees Operators to battle it out across the hotel courtyard, spa and parking lot, providing lots of opportunities to outflank and outsmart opponents.

Coastal is a brand new map set in a cozy sea town, set to be introduced into the game at a later date. It's specifically designed for Search & Destroy multiplayer games, and is currently only available in the Chinese version of Call of Duty: Mobile, though we expect it to roll out globally some time in May.

Image 1 of 2 Call of Duty Mobile Season 3 (Image credit: Activision) Image 2 of 2 Call of Duty Mobile Season 3 (Image credit: Activision)

Activision also recently confirmed that the classic Nuketown map will make its way to Call of Duty: Mobile at some point, but there’s no word yet on when it’s likely to arrive.

So too will the iconic zombies map, Shi No Numa, make a return to the game, though not until "later in the year", according to the developer. As with the new Coastal map, it's likely that China-based players will receive this content first, as we've already heard mutterings of a closed Chinese beta.

What’s more, alongside the host of new faces already introduced as playable characters in the game, Season 3 adds even more Operators to Call of Duty: Mobile. Hidora Kai, Zero, Spectre and Takeo join the fight in Tokyo Escape.

🤝💥 BP squad locked and loaded!💪 Hidora Kai - The Boss👩 Zero - Escape⚔ Spectre - Ninja🌸 Takeo - Sensei🔓 Unlock all the operators in the Season 3 Battle Pass in #CODMobile now! pic.twitter.com/1pC8zrWw3hApril 23, 2021 See more

How much is the Call of Duty: Mobile Season 3 Battle Pass?

Many of these updates come as part of the free version of the Call of Duty: Mobile Season 3 Battle Pass – including basic variants of the new weapons and the brand-new Operater Skill, Bull Charge– but lots of content still remains locked behind Activision’s paid package.

Put simply, the Call of Duty: Mobile Battle Pass costs the same every time: that’s 800 COD Points ($9.99 / £9.99). A premium pass is also available, which automatically unlocks the first 25 tiers of the pass for 2000 COD Points ($24.99 / £24.99) and gives you some additional unique items (including epic weapon skins, XP boosts and those aforementioned Operator skins).

As with all versions of Call of Duty across every platform, microtransactions give some players access to more content than others – that’s not to say you need to fork out for the Battle Pass to enjoy the Call of Duty: Mobile experience, but it’s certainly the best way to access everything Season 3: Tokyo Escape has to offer.