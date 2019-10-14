Bulgaria vs England live stream: how to watch Euro 2020 qualifier football online

Gareth Southgate will be expecting to see his side bounce back today against Bulgaria following England's unexpected defeat to the Czech Republic on Friday. This evening's match is free-to-air in the UK - although you'll need to keep scrolling to see how to live stream Bulgaria vs England wherever you are in the world.

The loss ended a much-heralded ten-year unbeaten run in qualifying matches for the Three Lions. Bulgaria sit at the bottom of Group A without a win and lack the quality of the well-drilled Czech side. Nevertheless, the home team will be looking to capitalise against an England side that appears to have lost its momentum.

Bulgaria vs England – where and when England's Euro 2020 qualifying match against Bulgaria this evening will take place at the 44,000-capacity Vasil Levski National Stadium in Sofia. Kick-off is at 9.45pm EEST local time, which makes for a 7.45pm BST start for folks cheering on England from home.

England ran out as comfortable 4-0 winners when the two teams met at Wembley in September, in a game which saw Harry Kane bag a hat-trick.

An away trip at a difficult venue means tonight's game is unlikely to be quite as straight forward for England, with the Bulgarians looking to end a three-match run without a win in front of their own supporters.

As well as getting back on track, a win for Gareth Southgate’s men tonight would also secure their passage into next summer’s tournament. Read out guide below to find out how to watch a live stream of Bulgaria vs England Euro 2020 qualifying football from almost anywhere in the world.

How to live stream Bulgaria vs England from outside your country

If you're in the UK, US or Australia today, then your viewing options are set out in simple black-and-white below.

But it's not so straightforward if you try and watch the game from abroad, as you'll likely be faced with a very unhelpful geo-block.

As long as it complies with the broadcaster's Ts&Cs, you can always use a VPN to get around the block. A Virtual Private Network is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. So for example, UK residents can watch the ITV coverage from abroad as if they were back at home. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend these as the three best VPNs currently available: 1. Express VPN (comes with a 30 day money back guarantee)

This is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out Express VPN and take advantage of the 30 day money back guarantee and three month FREE when you sign up for an annual plan. 2. IPVanish supports up to 10 devices, so great on the go 3. NordVPN SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great, affordable choice for streaming

How to stream the England game live in the UK

Great news! All of England's Euro 2020 qualifiers will be shown on free-to-air TV thanks to ITV who hold the exclusive rights. Kick-off is at 7.45pm BST and you can watch via television, online or the ITV Hub app for mobile devices. Not in the UK today and want to get the UK broadcast? Then it's very easy to download and install a VPN and then head over to TVPlayer.com to watch.

Live stream Bulgaria vs England in the US for FREE

Subscription service ESPN+ has got the coverage of Bulgaria vs England live - kick-off is at 2.45pm ET, 11.45pm PT. The broadcasting giant's online subscription platform only launched in 2018, but has already made waves by hosting big-ticket tennis, soccer, boxing and UFC events. It costs $4.99 per month - so not huge sums, and less than streaming services like Netflix (and a lot less than cable). That lets you watch online, but also via its mobile app and TV streamer apps on the likes of Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox. Again, you're looking at needing a VPN service if you're outside the US today but still want to catch the ESPN action as if you were back in the US.

How to live stream Bulgaria vs England in Australia