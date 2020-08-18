Bucks vs Magic live stream: how to watch the NBA playoffs online from anywhere

Eastern Conference No. 1 seed the Milwaukee Bucks square-off against No. 8 seed the Orlando Magic this week in a best-of-seven first round playoff series, with the winner advancing to the Conference Semifinals and the losers going home. Follow our guide to watch the 2020 NBA playoffs online and get a Bucks vs Magic live stream wherever you are right now.

Bucks vs Magic live stream The first game of the Bucks vs Orlando Magic playoff series is on Tuesday, August 18. Games take place every other day in the NBA's Disney World bubble, with a potential game 7 set for Sunday, August 30. Full TV and streaming details are below - and you can enjoy your preferred coverage wherever you are with ExpressVPN - get 3-months FREE with this deal.

The Bucks come into the series having secured the East's top slot for the second season in a row and boast the best regular season record in the NBA at 56-17. With reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo in imperious form, the Bucks are favored to win this year’s championship outright - even ahead of the LA Lakers.

Having been knocked out in the Eastern Conference finals by the Toronto Raptors last season, and with confidence high within the camp, anything less than reaching the the 2020 NBA Finals will be seen as a failure for this campaign.

The Bucks have won all four of the regular season meetings between these two teams so far this season, meaning prospects of the Magic progressing here are remote at best. They'll also have to manage without the services of young stars Jonathan Isaac and Mo Bomba for these games, while Aaron Gordon is nursing a hamstring injury.

Can the Magic pull off what would be one of the biggest upsets in NBA history? Read on as we explain how to watch the Bucks vs Magic online and get a reliable NBA live stream from anywhere in the world today.

How to watch the 2020 NBA playoffs from abroad

You may not be able to watch the Bucks vs Magic series using your usual cable TV or streaming service, due to coverage blackout rules in the US or international geo-blocking restrictions.

When this is is the case, the simplest and most reliable solution is to use a VPN service, which masks your IP address - and therefore your location - when you visit a website. On top of that, it gives you the ability to reroute your device's internet connection through a server in a different country or state, thereby getting you access to coverage that might not otherwise be available - even though you probably pay for it.

Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free and get 3-months FREE

We've tested over 100 VPNs and found that ExpressVPN always comes out on top. Fast, secure, and easy to use, you'll be up and running with Express in no time. Plus, you can try it out for free with a 30 day money-back guarantee. There's a massive range of supported devices on offer, from Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. VPNs are good for more than watching NBA abroad, however. You're securing your online activity with a range of safety net features that keep your data private while also getting you into geo-blocked websites or Netflix regions.

Bucks vs Magic live stream: how to watch the first round of the NBA playoffs in the US

The Bucks vs Magic series is being shown nationally, with games on ESPN, TNT, and NBA TV. But in something of a rarity, regional sports networks (RSNs) are also getting a slice of the action, meaning local fans can also watch the NBA playoffs on Fox Sports Wisconsin (Bucks) and Fox Sports Florida (Magic). If you've got cable, that means it's easy, as in addition to those RSNs, you can stream Bucks vs Magic games online with ESPN and TNT - just log in with details of your TV provider for access. If you don't have cable, then you'll need to look at accessing these channels another way - namely, via an over-the-top streaming service service. Of these, Sling TV is easily your best option. A Sling Orange package costs just $30 a month and gets you both TNT and ESPN, meaning you're covered for six out of the potential seven games of the series - plus there's currently a FREE Sling TV trial up for grabs, which means you'll be able to watch a couple of Bucks vs Magic games without dropping a dime. And if you want the outlying game being aired by NBA TV, Sling's Sports Extra add-on has you covered and costs an extra $10 a month. Or if you're not too happy about picking up a Sling TV subscription just for sports, you can grab an NBA TV Pass for just $6.99 a month of $19.99 annually. This will get you coverage of all nationally televised games for a great price - but it is subject to blackout restrictions for in-market games when they apply. However, you can get around this by grabbing a quality VPN if you live in the same area your favorite team is based.

Bucks vs Magic live stream: how to watch NBA playoff basketball in the UK

If you're in the UK, then Sky Sports is the home of everything NBA and is airing a game a night during the first round of the 2020 playoffs. The channel is operated by Sky, but you can also watch these channels with BT and Virgin Media TV packages. Unfortunately, no games from the Bucks vs Magic series have been confirmed for live broadcast on the initial batch of first round matches announced by the network - however it's highly likely that later games in the series will be added to the schedule as the playoffs progress. If you're only going to be watching the NBA, there are more cost effective options than signing up for the full commitment of a Sky contract. A Now TV Sky Sports Pass offers all 11 Sky Sports channels to watch and can be cancelled at any time. As well as the NBA, there's also loads of football, cricket, golf, and F1 action, with pricing that starts at £9.99 for a day's use. That's fine if you just want to watch Sky tonight, but we'd highly recommend the better value Monthly Pass for the majority of viewers. £33.99 gets you coverage of the rest of the season as well as early playoff games as well as the full month of content from other sports as well. If you're really only interested in an NBA live stream, particularly if you're keen on watching every game from this series, you're best bet is to go for an NBA League Pass. This all-in-one subscription offers every game left in the season on a range of devices. An annual pass comes in at £42.99, which is far better value than the £24.99 monthly pass, but you can also grab a seven day free trial if you're just looking to watch a Bucks vs Magic live steam. If you're looking to watch Bucks vs Magic from abroad, you might be geo-blocked out of some of these viewing options. Using a reliable VPN can easily get around this so you can get back to the game.

How to watch the Bucks vs Magic: live stream the 2030 NBA playoffs in Canada

TSN is the place to turn for coverage of non-Raptors game NBA playoff basketball in Canada, and has confirmed it's airing four of the potential seven games of the round 1 Bucks vs Magic series (games 2, 5, 6 and 7). With TSN widely available on cable, catching the NBA online shouldn't be difficult for these Canadian viewers - simply enter the details of your TV provider into the network's website to watch. However, if you don't subscribe through cable TV, you can also use TSN Direct, with a $19.99 monthly subscription cost. You'll also be able to watch the Bucks vs Magic online with NBA League Pass, with only Raptors games being subject to blackouts. That's not a problem, however, as a VPN can easily swap your location so when the Raptors do step out onto the court, you can still live stream it all. All times are the same as in the US as per the schedule above.

Bucks vs Magic live stream: how to watch the 2020 NBA playoffs online in Australia

There are two options for Australian viewers wanting to tune in to the 2019/20 NBA regular season restart. The first is through cable and, more specifically, Foxtel. It offers ESPN, which is the home of NBA basketball Down Under, but will require you to commit to a contract. If that's not for you, then excellent value streaming service Kayo Sports also has you covered for all things ESPN and can be cancelled at any time - so we'd recommend looking into this option first. Costing either $25 or $35 monthly, it's far cheaper than Foxtel and you can grab a 14-day FREE TRIAL to test it out. Perhaps best of all, a single subscription can be used simultaneously across multiple devices, meaning you can share one with family or friends and pay less. Games 2 and 7 of the Bucks vs Magic NBA playoffs series are confirmed for coverage on ESPN/Kayo and others could potentially be added to the schedule - but fans of the two teams wanting to be 110% sure can always grab an NBA League Pass.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Orlando Magic: round 1 schedule and TV channel details

Here's how the Bucks vs Magic series looks this August.

Game 1: Tue, Aug 18 Orlando at Milwaukee, 1.30pm ET/10.30am PT, TNT

Game 2: Thu, Aug 20 Orlando at Milwaukee, 6pm ET/3pm PT, ESPN

Game 3: Sat, Aug 22 Milwaukee at Orlando, 1.30pm ET/10.30am PT, TNT

Game 4: Mon, Aug 24 Milwaukee at Orlando, 1.30pm ET/10.30am PT, NBA TV

Game 5*: Wed, Aug 26 Orlando at Milwaukee (*if necessary)

Game 6*: Fri, Aug 28 Milwaukee at Orlando (*if necessary)

Game 7*: Sun, Aug 30 Orlando at Milwaukee (*if necessary)

NBA League Pass: the best way to live stream the NBA online?

If you've been shopping for ways to pick up a Bucks vs Magic live stream online, then you've likely come across the NBA League Pass. As the league's official streaming service, it offers coverage of plenty of games and is available all around the world.

However, if you're in the US, you'll find a reduced-price subscription now available for $28.99. The caveat is that it doesn't include any nationally televised games. That means you'll still have to turn to ESPN, ABC, NBA TV or TNT.

The solution? Adding an NBA TV subscription to your account (available for $19.99) will give you access to full coverage, or you can bundle League Pass Premium with an NBA TV package for $59.98 for every game in all its commercial-free glory.

However, in the case of the playoffs, an NBA TV subscription alone will cover you for most games in the US, due to some clever scheduling by those in charge.

Note that NBA League Pass and NBA TV subscriptions are subject to blackout rules, meaning that if you live in the same area as your favorite team, you won't be able to watch them - unless you utilize the VPN workaround as explained above, of course.

NBA League Pass is an international service, so you'll be able to find different packages to suit international markets as well. In the UK, for example, a £42.99 annual fee gets you access to every remaining NBA game, without blackout restrictions or qualms over nationally televised broadcasts.

As ever, if you're out of the country you subscribed to NBA League Pass in, it's likely you can use a VPN to get around these restrictions - based on comprehensive testing, we rate ExpressVPN as the best and it offers a free trial so you can check it out, no strings attached.