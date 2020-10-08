Buccaneers vs Bears live stream: how to watch NFL Thursday Night Football from anywhere

NFC South leaders the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in Chicago tonight to face the Bears, who are in second place in NFC North behind the impressive Packers. The Bucs and the Bears have identical records coming into Week 5's TNF, but Tampa Bay are the side in better form, having now won three in a row, and Chicago have a big QB problem on their hands following a toothless showing against the Colts. You can follow our guide as we explain where to find a Buccaneers vs Bears live stream and watch all the NFL action online wherever you are.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Chicago Bears live stream The Buccaneers vs Bears game kicks off at 8.20pm ET/5.20pm PT (1.20am BST) at Soldier Field in Chicago. Full NFL live streaming and TV channel details are below - and you can watch your preferred coverage from anywhere with this 100% risk-free ExpressVPN trial.

Will Matt Nagy go with Mitchell Trubisky or Nick Foles? That's the big question hanging over the Bears' heads after a whirlwind few weeks. Trubisky led Chicago to two wins in two before being benched in the third quarter as they trailed behind the Falcons in Week 3. His replacement Foles notched three touchdown passes to claw the Bears back into it and take the win, but was nowhere near his best as they scored just 11 points on their way to losing to the Colts last weekend.

They're amongst the 10 lowest scorers in the NFL so far, but on the positive side they've also got one of the 10 meanest defenses in the league. The fear for fans, however, is that the Bears' first three games may have given them inflated expectations. As a reminder, their three victories have come against the Lions, Giants, and Falcons - who have one win between them so far - and the Bears had to fight hard for those victories too.

Tom Brady has never been on the losing side when he's faced Chicago, and his performance in the Bucs' victory over the Chargers suggested that he's starting to find his rhythm in the colors of Tampa Bay. Following an interception early on, he threw five touchdown passes as Bruce Arians' side came back from 17 points down to sink the Bolts, all to different receivers.

Chris Godwin is still out of action recovering from his hamstring injury, and he's been joined on the sidelines by O.J. Howard, who grabbed a touchdown against the Chargers before withdrawing with what may be a season-ending achilles injury. Read on as we explain how to watch the Buccaneers vs Bears online and get an NFL live stream wherever you are right now.

How to watch the Buccaneers vs Bears from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features.

Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country, and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

Today's Buccaneers vs Bears game is being shown on NFL Network, Fox, and Amazon Prime, with kick-off scheduled for 8.20pm ET/5.20pm PT. If you've got Fox Sports as part of your cable package, you can stream the match online via the Fox website, and if you don't have Fox or NFL Network, you can tune in for free by trying Amazon's FREE 30-day Prime trial. How to watch Buccaneers vs Bears FREE without cable In general though, we recommend FuboTV as the best to watch NFL games without cable this season. That's because for complete coverage of all nationally televised NFL games in the 2020/21 regular season without cable, you need access to Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network - and only FuboTV currently offers them all to the best of our knowledge. Pricing starts from $64.99 a month, which is a darn sight cheaper than cable, and there's even a FREE 7-day fuboTV trial you can take advantage of. That means you can watch tonight's Buccaneers vs Bears game 100% free!

Buccaneers vs Bears live stream: how to watch tonight's NFL game FREE in Canada

Today's Buccaneers vs Bears clash kicks-off at 8.20pm ET/5.20pm PT in Canada, and TSN is providing the linear coverage. When it comes to streaming, Canadian NFL fans are some of the luckiest in the world, as DAZN includes coverage of every single 2020/21 regular season game. That obviously means the Buccaneers vs Bears game is covered, and it's an absolute steal as DAZN costs just CA$20 a month or $150 a year. Not only do you get every single NFL game, including NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, but DAZN's also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer! It comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). And if you've never used it before, you can take advantage of a FREE 1-month TRIAL, too. Payment is easy, as DAZN accepts a wide range of credit and debit cards, plus internationally recognized online payment platform PayPal for added convenience. Don't forget, you can take your preferred NFL coverage with you no matter where you are in or out of the Great White North - just grab hold of an effective VPN and follow our instructions above.



UK-based American football fans can watch up to six NFL games live and in their entirety each week courtesy of Sky Sports, with the network now boasting a new dedicated Sky Sports NFL channel as well as offering access to the live RedZone highlights show each Sunday. Chicago Bears vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicks off at 1.20am BST in the early hours of Friday morning, and is being shown on both Sky Sports NFL and Sky Sports Main Event. Coverage starts at 12.30am. If you don't already have Sky and aren't up for subscribing, the best option right now to watch these games in terms of value for money is Now TV and its best value Sky Sports Monthly Pass (£33.99) that you can cancel at any time. Now TV also offers a £9.99 24-hour pass if you really only need to watch a game or two. You can also tune in through the NFL Game Pass Pro, with £143.99 getting you every single game of the 2020/21 season (subject to blackouts) including the playoffs, Super Bowl, RedZone access and more! Not in the UK but still want to catch the action on Game Pass? Then grabbing a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home.

How to watch Buccaneers vs Bears: live stream NFL in Australia

If you live in Australia and want to watch the NFL this season, you have several options to do so and are well covered for this week's Buccaneers vs Bears game, which is scheduled to start at 11.20am AEDT on the morning of Friday, October 9. ESPN, available through Foxtel, will be broadcasting the game, and you can also stream it to your laptop or mobile device using the Foxtel Go app, but you’ll need your Foxtel ID to access the app. Kayo Sports will also be showing Buccaneers vs Bears. The streaming service has a Basic and a Premium plan, with the difference being you can watch on two devices with the Basic plan for $25 per month and on three devices with the Premium plan for $35 per month. The best news? Both plans come with a FREE 14-day trial, so if you're looking just to watch a specific game or two you can cancel after the 14 days. However, for the proper, live-for-it NFL fans, we highly recommend you sign up for an NFL Game Pass as it is also available in Australia, and even though it is marginally more expensive you have a much wider range of features.

Should I buy an NFL Game Pass?

Watching NFL online has never been easier thanks to the wide variety of streaming services now available. However, the league also has its own streaming service called the NFL Game Pass which allows die-hard football fans to watch every game.

It's really geared towards international fans and that's where it's a great option. In most of the NFL's main international markets, a Game Pass Pro subscription will get you access to every single regular season and playoff game live, plus the Super Bowl, and you also get the league's live highlights show, RedZone. It costs £14.99 a week or £143.99 a year, so if you're a big fan who watches multiple games every week, it breaks down quite favourably.

As well as the UK and Ireland, the service is available in countries like Mexico, Germany and most of Europe, and Australia - with only 'domestic markets' the US and Canada missing out on the full-fat offering.

Instead, there's a US and Canada-only Game Pass option available for $99 a a year that lets you watch commercial-free full game replays right after they've finished. Not the worst offer we've ever heard, but don't get caught out - GamePass does not offer live NFL games in the US or Canada.

Should you decide to give Game Pass a shot, apps for Android and iOS mobile devices as well as on the likes of Chromecast, Apple TV, Roku, PS4, and more - plus you can obviously watch on your laptop or desktop computer through a browser.

The only caveat for non-domestic markets (e.g. the UK) are that some games are subject to blackout restrictions due to deals with local pay TV providers (e.g. Sky).