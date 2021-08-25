Brivo access control solutions evaluation

With the best access control systems , you can control who can and can’t enter certain parts of your business premises. Global controls will dictate who can enter restricted areas, while user-based controls will provide access to team members with the correct permissions.

There are countless countries across the world offering high-quality access control solutions. In our Brivo evaluation, we take a close look at one of the most popular. We analyze everything you need to know about this company so you don’t have to.

Brivo: Plans and pricing

Like most access control system providers, Brivo doesn’t advertise set prices for its products and services. The company encourages prospective clients to reach out and request a consultation, which will involve exploring your budget, requirements, and the likely price range of your access control system.

One thing worth noting here is that Brivo works with a global partner network. After your initial consultation, you will be connected with a local representative, who will work with you to ensure your new system is installed in line with the proper standards for your region.

Reach out to the customer service team for an access control system quote (Image credit: Brivo)

Brivo: How it works

To get started with a Brivo access control system, you will need to either request a rough quote or schedule a consultation with a member of the sales team. You will be contacted by a team member, who will walk you through your options and provide an approximate price estimate.

If you’re interested in taking things further, the Brivo team will connect you with a local partner, who will take care of all installation and maintenance processes. By using local partners, Brivo ensures that you get custom solutions that are tailored to your business and its needs.

The Brivo team will connect you with a local partner for more personalized service (Image credit: Brivo)

Brivo: Features & Services

Brivo’s access control system solutions are versatile and highly customizable, and they are backed by a great selection of advanced features.

One of Brivo’s standout features is its Brivo Access software, which offers streamlined management of every aspect of your security system. For one, it enables you to monitor the current condition of your access control system, identifying weak points and issues, before they have the potential to cause problems.

You can also monitor various statistics, including who accesses your premises and when. Control access for visitors or temporary team members with the click of a button, and ensure optimal security practices are followed across the board.

What’s more, the Brivo app is available across various smartphone and desktop operating systems, offering even more versatility and the ability to manage your system remotely.

Another thing that Brivo prides itself on is its highly scalable access control systems. The company caters to businesses of all sizes and can provide everything from single-door access control to multi-location control for enterprise-level corporations.

Because of this, Brivo is a great option for growing businesses that are likely to need larger or more advanced systems in the future. Simply speak with your local partner to ensure your access control solution includes options for scaling when and where required.

Brivo also boasts advanced integrations with and support for a number of other security systems and their hardware. The company partners with various security hardware companies across the world, providing a strong selection of products for you to choose from.

For example, Brivo’s access control systems include the ability to select wireless smart locks from Allegion, Z-Wave, Salto, and various other leading security hardware providers.

The Brivo Access software offers streamlined access control system management (Image credit: Brivo)

Brivo: Support and customer care

Brivo offers excellent support services across the board. If you need technical support, you will be able to reach out to the customer service team via phone or email. Note, though, that phone support is only available at specified hours in the Americas and Europe.

What’s even better to see is the excellent online resource center that contains numerous guides, video tutorials, and other resources for your benefit. There are various other useful tools available, including data sheets and a great FAQ section. You may also receive support from your local Brivo partner.

Technical support is available via phone or email (Image credit: Brivo)

The competition

Brivo offers advanced access control solutions for businesses of all sizes, but it’s certainly not the only option that you should be considering.

Bosch Access Control is another of our favorites. It has over 35 years of industry experience and is known for its versatile, highly scalable access control solutions. It’s a great option for those who need a custom solution for an unusual workplace.

Another top choice is Envoy, which focuses on health screening and office access control. With built-in health questionnaires, touchless sign-in, and various visitor tracking options, it’s an attractive option for those working in COVID-19 hotspots.

Customer experience

Unfortunately, there are few Brivo reviews available online or elsewhere, which makes it quite difficult to gauge past customer experiences. However, we did find a collection of four reviews on popular tech review site g2.com, which gave the company an excellent 4.8/5 star rating.

Since all of these reviews were resoundingly positive, there are no major flaws mentioned. One user did note that doors can sometimes take a few seconds to unlock, but this certainly isn’t a dealbreaker.

On the plus side, the Brivo Pass access control app was mentioned multiple times. This enables you to grant temporary access to visitors, and it lets regular team members access the premises without any special keycard or fob.